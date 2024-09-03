SI Paper Leak Case: Ex-RPSC Officers Arrested For Allegedly Providing Paper To Children

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) member Ramuram Raika who was arrested by the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police in connection with a sub-inspector recruitment paper leak- 2021 case, said that another member Babulal Katara had given him the papers six days before the test.

To get to the root of the scandal, the SOG has now decided to interrogate the suspects together. "The former RPSC member was arrested late on Sunday for providing the sub-inspector recruitment exam paper to his children," ADG SOG VK Singh said on Monday.

ADG (SOG) VK Singh confirmed that Raika's daughter, Shobha Raika (26), and son, Devesh Raika (27), were also taken into custody, along with three other trainee sub-inspectors: Manju Devi (30), Avinash Palsania (28), and Vijendra Kumar (41).

All five accused arrested were produced before a court on Sunday from where they were sent for police remand till September 7.

Police believe that interrogating Ramuram Raika and Babulal Katara together will bring to the fore several other secrets of the case. "BL Katara was arrested in 2023 for his involvement in leaking the 2022 senior teacher recruitment exam paper. Since then, he is behind the bars," SOG Singh said.

The Police Headquarters has sent a report to the government mentioning evidence and facts in this case, seeking the cancellation of the the sub-inspector recruitment exam. The government will study the report and then take a call on the cancellation of the exam.

To date, three separate charge sheets have been presented against the 61 accused in this 2021 case. Among the accused, 33 are trainee sub-inspectors, four are selected candidates who did not join the service and 24 are their associates who were also linked with the paper leak gang.

The paper leak case was first reported in February this year. As per sources, the government is leaning towards cancelling the exam and re-conducting it at a later date.