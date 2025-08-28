ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Shocker: Unclaimed Body Carried In Garbage Vehicle By Municipal Authorities In Bundi

Bundi: In a sickening incident reported from Rajasthan, the municipal authorities have taken an unclaimed body in a garbage tractor-trolley for last rites with officials passing the buck on the alleged indignity for the dead.

Sickening Video

The incident has come to light in Bundi district. In the purported video of the incident, a tractor-trolley being driven by a masked man is seen carrying an unclaimed body wrapped in white tarpaulin for cremation.

The apparent insult to the deceased has led to shock and rage among the people while also raising questions on the competence of the local municipal authorities.

Leader of Opposition in the Municipal Council, Mukesh Madhwani expressed strong displeasure over the episode while blaming the acting municipal council chairman for inefficiency.

“If the council is not able to do this work, it should publish an appeal in the newspaper, any Hindu organization will take up this responsibility,” Madhwani said.

Congress councilor Prem Prakash Evergreen said that the functioning of the Bundi Municipal Council was “tearing the dignity(of the deceased) to shreds”.

“Carrying the dead body in a garbage trolley is not only an insult to the deceased, but also a symbol of insensitivity of the living society. Is the work of the Municipal Council only to escape from responsibility?,” he said.