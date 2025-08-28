Rajasthan Shocker: Unclaimed Body Carried In Garbage Vehicle By Municipal Authorities In Bundi

Bundi: In a sickening incident reported from Rajasthan, the municipal authorities have taken an unclaimed body in a garbage tractor-trolley for last rites with officials passing the buck on the alleged indignity for the dead.
Sickening Video
The incident has come to light in Bundi district. In the purported video of the incident, a tractor-trolley being driven by a masked man is seen carrying an unclaimed body wrapped in white tarpaulin for cremation.
The apparent insult to the deceased has led to shock and rage among the people while also raising questions on the competence of the local municipal authorities.
Leader of Opposition in the Municipal Council, Mukesh Madhwani expressed strong displeasure over the episode while blaming the acting municipal council chairman for inefficiency.
“If the council is not able to do this work, it should publish an appeal in the newspaper, any Hindu organization will take up this responsibility,” Madhwani said.
Congress councilor Prem Prakash Evergreen said that the functioning of the Bundi Municipal Council was “tearing the dignity(of the deceased) to shreds”.
“Carrying the dead body in a garbage trolley is not only an insult to the deceased, but also a symbol of insensitivity of the living society. Is the work of the Municipal Council only to escape from responsibility?,” he said.
The transportation of the body in the garbage carrying vehicle even as the municipal council has allotted Rs 3000 for the cremation of unclaimed bodies.
Municipal Authorities Pass The Buck
When asked to comment on the matter, Chairperson of the Municipal Council, Saroj Agarwal said that she was not aware of the matter. She also passed the buck to the local Red Cross society.
“On receiving information from the police, the responsibility of unclaimed bodies is given to the Red Cross, but if the Red Cross is unable to make arrangements, the available vehicle is sent,” Agarwal said while assuring about a dignified cremation of the unclaimed bodies in future.
Red Cross Shocker
Ashok Vijay, Secretary of Bundi Red Cross Society told ETV Bharat that they have decided not to facilitate the cremation at all for unclaimed bodies.
“Many times after lifting the decayed bodies, so much stench remains in the vehicle that the bodies of common people cannot be carried(in the vehicles)”, Vijay said.
Acting Commissioner of the Municipal Council, Dharmendra Meena also shrugged off the responsibility saying that he was not aware about the matter.
“On receiving information from the police, the body is cremated. If there is a need for improvement, steps will be taken after investigation”.
Read More: