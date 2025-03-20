Rajasthan Shocker: Minor Girl 'Raped By Elder Brother Under Influence Of Drugs', POCSO Case Registered

Kuchaman City: In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her elder brother, a drug addict, in the Makrana police station area of Didwana-Kuchaman district in Rajasthan.

When the survivor revealed this to her parents, they allegedly hatched a plot to kill her, fearing shame in society. Somehow, she managed to contact her brother-in-law and narrated the horrific ordeal, sources said.

The survivor's brother-in-law, who stays in Kuchaman City, immediately lodged a complaint with the police. "Few days back, I received a call from her, when she revealed that she was sexually assaulted by her own brother in an intoxicated condition, multiple times between February 1 and 10. When she informed her parents about this, her father ignored while her mother took the side of her brother fearing societal shame," the complainant mentioned.

Parents Conspired To Kill Daughter

The minor girl said to his brother-in-law that her parents forced her to discontinue studies and kept her confined in the house, locked inside a room. "They even beat her up and threatened to kill her if she revealed the matter to anyone. She heard her family members hatching a conspiracy to kill her by sending her to Gujarat to her relatives," the brother-in-law mentioned in the complaint quoting the survivor.

Accused Confessed To The Crime

Before filing the complaint, the brother-in-law stated that he chose not to inform his wife and rather confronted the accused directly, during which the latter confessed to the crime and apologised with folded hands, and promised not to commit the mistake ever again. However, the brother-in-law reported the incident to the Makrana police station. Police detained the accused and another person for questioning but released them after two days. A few days later, the survivor again contacted her brother-in-law, claiming that her family intended to kill her. "Save me, otherwise these people will kill me," the girl said over phone, the complainant said.

Case Registered Under POCSO Act

The girl's brother-in-law then contacted a lawyer of Jaipur High Court who went to Makrana police station and discussed with the officers about the gravity of the situation. Following this, police called the girl and her mother to the police station, where the girl stated that she was raped by her brother. Based on her statements, police registered a case under POCSO Act and started investigation.

Makrana police station in-charge Suresh Soni said, "All the family members are suspects in this case. Based on the girl's statement, today (March 20) a case was registered under the POCSO Act. The accused will be arrested soon."