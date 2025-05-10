3 Members Of A Family Drowned To Death In Rajasthan's Karauli District; Another Critical

Karauli: A tragic drowning incident took place on Saturday in the Raunsi village of Nadauti police station area of ​​the Karauli district of Rajasthan. Three members of the same family, who had come from Chandigarh to attend a wedding ceremony, drowned to death while bathing in a pond. While another member of this family, a woman, was seriously injured.

According to the police, all four persons had gone to the pond to take a bath, but they met with the accident after going into deep waters.

The deceased have been identified as Kajal Harijan, her daughter Rani Harijan, resident of Chandigarh and boy Virat Pacherwal alias Gappu, resident of Raunsi. Meanwhile, the injured woman Sonia Harijan was referred to Gangapur City from the government hospital of Nadauti after initial treatment, the police said.

The condition of the woman is said to be critical. On receiving the information about the incident, Nadauti police station officer and Todabhim Deputy Superintendent of Police Murarilal Meena reached the spot with the police team.