Tea Made of 'Termite Repellant' Kills Three Members of a Family at Rajasthan's Banswara

Banswara: Three members of a family including a child died after drinking tea allegedly made out of termite repellants in Nalda village of Ambapura police station area of ​​the Banswara district, Rajasthan.

The police suspect that the deaths were caused due to use of termite repellants in place of tea in the drink. The real reason for the death of the three victims would be known after the postmortem reports are received, police officials said.

Ambapura police station officer Ramrup Meena said that tea was made in the house of Shambhu Lal on Sunday evening when other members of his family had gone to attend a social event in another village. They invited the neighbouring relative Lalu Ram's family. After drinking this tea, 6 of them fell ill and their health deteriorated. They also started vomiting. Following this, 108 ambulance was called and the victims were sent to MG Hospital.

The 55-year-old Dariya, wife of Lalu Ram, died late in the evening at Mahatma Gandhi Hospital. The 26-year-old Chanda, wife of Shambhu Lal, also succumbed on the way when she was being taken to another hospital for better treatment. On Monday morning, information was received that 14-year-old Aksha Raj, son of Shambhu Lal, died in RNT Medical College Hospital, Udaipur. In this way, along with the mother and son, the grandmother also died. Some others are undergoing treatment in Udaipur.

Termite repellants: Ambapura police station officer Meena said that initial investigation has revealed that this tea was made from poisonous termite repellant. It was further revealed that termite medicine was kept in a black bag in the kitchen and it also looked like tea leaves. Probe is on to find out whether someone has put this poisonous repellant near tea leaves. Mukesh, one of the family members, said that Shambhu Lal works as a labourer.

The police said that as soon as the information about the incident was received, a police team was deployed in the village and at the hospital. Now a team has also been sent to Udaipur for postmortem. More information will be known after the postmortem report comes.

Banswara MLA Arjun Singh Bamaniya and Deputy District Head Dr. Vikas Bamaniya met the victims' family and assured that the government will provide all possible help. After getting information about the incident, local public representatives and general public conveyed their condolences to the relatives of the deceased.