Church Converted Into Temple At Rajasthan's Sodla Guda Village As 30 Tribal Families Reconvert

Banswara: A church in Sodla Guda village of Rajasthan's Banswara district has now been converted into a temple. The idol of the deity was consecrated in the newly-converted temple as per Hindu rituals. This event has drawn a lot of attention in the area because the consecration of the Bhairav ​​temple is taking place at the place where the church was being run earlier.

About 30 tribal families in Sodla Guda village had converted to Christianity 7-8 years ago, who have now returned to Hinduism.

Tribal families return to Hinduism in Rajasthan's Sodla Guda village. (ETV Bharat)

Mahant Ramswaroop Maharaj of Bharat Mata Mandir said that the work of public awareness is being done in the area for a long time through the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP). Some families here had separated from Hinduism years ago. Last year, a Trishul Diksha program was held in Gangardatali, where these people had decided to return to Hinduism.

The pastor of the church, Gautam Garasiya, has now been made the priest of the temple. Gautam Garasiya claims that he was lured and made to change his religion years ago, but those people did not give us anything, hence they are now returning to Hinduism.

These people decided to remove the church and build a temple. People painted the church in saffron like a temple and wrote Jai Shri Ram on the walls. Before the Pratishtha program, the idol of Lord Bhairav ​​was taken around the city with a procession from Vidya Niketan School. During this, the deity was welcomed by showering flowers at various places.

After this, the idol was brought to the temple and installed with havan-aarti. People presented Vagdi bhajans. In the end, Mahaprasad was distributed. On this occasion, the administration and police contingent were also deployed.