Rajasthan: 110 Fall Ill After Wedding Feast In Chittorgarh, Hospitalised For Food Poisoning

Chittorgarh: More than 110 people fell ill due to food poisoning after attending a wedding feast in Badisadri on Sunday. The incident occurred at Rajmahal Garden, where around 1,500 guests were served food. soon after, many complained of vomiting, stomach ache and diarrhoea.

Officials said that the affected individuals were immediately admitted to the government hospital for treatment. Dr Rajiv Mangal, along with Dr Manoj Meena, Dr Anas Sheikh, and the nursing staff, initiated immediate treatment. All patients were administered injections and glucose. Hospital authorities said that following improvement in their condition, they were discharged.

Dr Rajiv Mangal, speaking on the incident said, "The exact source of contamination in the food is under investigation. However, all patients received timely treatment and have recovered."

Authorities responded quickly, with Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr Bhavesh Champawat, Block Chief Medical Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police Deshraj Kuldeep., and Police Station Officer Kamal Chand Meena visiting the site.

Officials said that the medical stores were opened late at night to ensure necessary supplies and samples of food ingredients were collected for testing.

Officials have also confirmed that a detailed investigation is underway to determine the cause of the food poisoning. Meanwhile, local authorities assured that steps would be taken to prevent such incidents in future.