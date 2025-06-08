ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Security Beefed Up Ahead Of Gujjar Mahapanchayat In Bharatpur Today

Bharatpur: A section of Gujjar leaders has called for a Mahapanchayat on Sunday in Karwari village of Rajasthan's Bharatpur to press for long-standing demands, including the complete implementation of 5 per cent reservation in government jobs for the community.

Police and intelligence agencies are on high alert ahead of the Mahapanchayat, especially in Bharatpur and neighbouring districts.

Speaking to the media, Vijay Bainsla, president of the Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti, asserted, "We will not return home without securing our rights. If the government does not respond, we will have no choice but to launch an agitation. It's been 17 years since the 2008 movement, yet several of our key demands remain unmet."

Bainsla also made it clear that any future discussions with the government must take place in front of the community. "There will be no talks in closed rooms. We have given the government our route chart. If they wish to talk, they must come and do so openly, in the presence of society," he said.

One of the primary concerns highlighted for agitation is the "ineffective" implementation of the Devnarayan Yojana, a scheme intended to support the educational and economic development of the Gujjar community. "For us, Devnarayan Yojana is like the Gita, but it is not being implemented properly. Our children are struggling to study. Justice is still awaited for the 2008 agitation," Bainsla added.