Rajasthan SDM Slapping Case: Panel Under Divisional Commissioner To Probe

Jaipur: A special committee headed by the divisional commissioner will investigate the SDM-slapping incident that took place on November 13 during the Deoli-Uniyara assembly by-election in Tonk district. The state government will also compensate the villagers for the loss suffered during the incident where 35 motorcycles and nine four-wheelers were burnt.

This consensus was reached in the confabulations between minister of state for home Jawahar Singh Bedham, cabinet ministers Kirori Lal Meena, and Kanhaiyalal Chaudhary and a delegation of villagers from nearby areas including Samarwata.

Along with this, an agreement has also been reached to delist five gram panchayats including Samarwata from the Deoli subdivision and include them in the Uniara subdivision. However, the villagers expressed displeasure over the investigation with the divisional commissioner and called the talks a failure, but on the persuasion of Meena, the villagers agreed and left to meet the chief minister.

The villagers of Samarwata and nearby areas have been demanding an investigation into the incident and compensation for the losses they incurred. Meanwhile, a delegation of villagers reached the residence of Bedham on Tuesday along with Meena. Chaudhary was also present during this time. Talks were held between the delegation and the ministers for about two hours after which Meena addressed the media with the delegation and said there should be an impartial probe into the incident and the guilty will be brought to the book. A committee under the divisional commissioner will be set up. The loss suffered by the villagers during the incident will also be compensated at the state government level.

Regarding the incident in Deoli-Uniyara, Meena targeted the previous Gehlot government and said whatever happened during the by-election was an outrage over the decisions taken by the Congress government. Villagers are angry with the districts created by the Congress government without proper thinking.