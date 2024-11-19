ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan SDM Slapping Case: Panel Under Divisional Commissioner To Probe

Minister Meena said the government will also compensate the villagers for the loss suffered during the incident where 35 motorcycles and nine four-wheelers were burnt.

Etv Bharat
(Left) Screengrab from a video shows Naresh Meena, in white, slapping the SDM (right) File photo of Naresh Meena (X/IANS)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 46 minutes ago

Jaipur: A special committee headed by the divisional commissioner will investigate the SDM-slapping incident that took place on November 13 during the Deoli-Uniyara assembly by-election in Tonk district. The state government will also compensate the villagers for the loss suffered during the incident where 35 motorcycles and nine four-wheelers were burnt.

This consensus was reached in the confabulations between minister of state for home Jawahar Singh Bedham, cabinet ministers Kirori Lal Meena, and Kanhaiyalal Chaudhary and a delegation of villagers from nearby areas including Samarwata.

Along with this, an agreement has also been reached to delist five gram panchayats including Samarwata from the Deoli subdivision and include them in the Uniara subdivision. However, the villagers expressed displeasure over the investigation with the divisional commissioner and called the talks a failure, but on the persuasion of Meena, the villagers agreed and left to meet the chief minister.

The villagers of Samarwata and nearby areas have been demanding an investigation into the incident and compensation for the losses they incurred. Meanwhile, a delegation of villagers reached the residence of Bedham on Tuesday along with Meena. Chaudhary was also present during this time. Talks were held between the delegation and the ministers for about two hours after which Meena addressed the media with the delegation and said there should be an impartial probe into the incident and the guilty will be brought to the book. A committee under the divisional commissioner will be set up. The loss suffered by the villagers during the incident will also be compensated at the state government level.

Regarding the incident in Deoli-Uniyara, Meena targeted the previous Gehlot government and said whatever happened during the by-election was an outrage over the decisions taken by the Congress government. Villagers are angry with the districts created by the Congress government without proper thinking.

Also Read:

  1. Rajasthan: Independent Candidate Who Slapped SDM Sent To Judicial Custody, Situation In Tonk Stable
  2. How Can One Dare To Slap.....: Ashok Gehlot Slams Rajasthan Govt Over SDM Assault In Tonk

Jaipur: A special committee headed by the divisional commissioner will investigate the SDM-slapping incident that took place on November 13 during the Deoli-Uniyara assembly by-election in Tonk district. The state government will also compensate the villagers for the loss suffered during the incident where 35 motorcycles and nine four-wheelers were burnt.

This consensus was reached in the confabulations between minister of state for home Jawahar Singh Bedham, cabinet ministers Kirori Lal Meena, and Kanhaiyalal Chaudhary and a delegation of villagers from nearby areas including Samarwata.

Along with this, an agreement has also been reached to delist five gram panchayats including Samarwata from the Deoli subdivision and include them in the Uniara subdivision. However, the villagers expressed displeasure over the investigation with the divisional commissioner and called the talks a failure, but on the persuasion of Meena, the villagers agreed and left to meet the chief minister.

The villagers of Samarwata and nearby areas have been demanding an investigation into the incident and compensation for the losses they incurred. Meanwhile, a delegation of villagers reached the residence of Bedham on Tuesday along with Meena. Chaudhary was also present during this time. Talks were held between the delegation and the ministers for about two hours after which Meena addressed the media with the delegation and said there should be an impartial probe into the incident and the guilty will be brought to the book. A committee under the divisional commissioner will be set up. The loss suffered by the villagers during the incident will also be compensated at the state government level.

Regarding the incident in Deoli-Uniyara, Meena targeted the previous Gehlot government and said whatever happened during the by-election was an outrage over the decisions taken by the Congress government. Villagers are angry with the districts created by the Congress government without proper thinking.

Also Read:

  1. Rajasthan: Independent Candidate Who Slapped SDM Sent To Judicial Custody, Situation In Tonk Stable
  2. How Can One Dare To Slap.....: Ashok Gehlot Slams Rajasthan Govt Over SDM Assault In Tonk

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

KIRORI LAAL MEENAMINISTER JAWAHAR SINGH BEDHAMTONK ADMINISTRATIONDEOLI SUB DIVISIONRAJASTHAN SDM SLAPPING CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained: How Air Pollution Affects Mental Health

Explained: How Canada SDS Visa Helped Indian Students And Why Was It Stopped

'Kashur Aenz', Lone Domestic Goose Species In India, Found Dead In Thousands In Kashmir's Wular Lake

Explained: How SC Ruling On LMV Driving Licence Helps Drive Commercial Transport Vehicles

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.