Rajasthan: Schools To Remain Closed In These Districts Due To Heavy Rain Forecast

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Amid a forecast for heavy rain, authorities have announced closure of all government and private schools in Ajmer, Sawai Madhopur and Dholpur districts of Rajasthan.

While schools in Ajmer shall remain closed on Thursday, the educational institutions have been closed in Dholpur till further orders.

In an order issued to this effect, District Collector Ajmer Lokbandhu ordered a holiday at the schools in the district adding the staff will have to be present in the respective schools.

In a separate order, Chief District Education Officer Dholpur ordered closure of all schools from classes 1 to 12 in the district till further orders. The staff will have to be present at the schools as per the order. Similar orders have been issued by the authorities in Sawai Madhopur district.