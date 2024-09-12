Rajasthan: Schools To Remain Closed In These Districts Due To Heavy Rain Forecast

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Amid a forecast for heavy rain, authorities have announced closure of all government and private schools in Ajmer, Sawai Madhopur and Dholpur districts of Rajasthan.
While schools in Ajmer shall remain closed on Thursday, the educational institutions have been closed in Dholpur till further orders.
In an order issued to this effect, District Collector Ajmer Lokbandhu ordered a holiday at the schools in the district adding the staff will have to be present in the respective schools.
In a separate order, Chief District Education Officer Dholpur ordered closure of all schools from classes 1 to 12 in the district till further orders. The staff will have to be present at the schools as per the order. Similar orders have been issued by the authorities in Sawai Madhopur district.
"In view of the heavy rainfall, District Collector Dr Khushal Yadav has declared holiday today in all the schools from class 1 to 12 and all the Anganwadi centers in the district," DC Sawai Madhopur wrote in a post on X.
अतिवृष्टि को देखते हुए जिला कलक्टर डॉं खुशाल यादव ने जिले के कक्षा 1 से 12 तक के सभी विद्यालयों एवं सभी आंगनबाड़ी केंद्रों में आज का अवकाश घोषित किया है।@DIPRRajasthan @BhajanlalBjp @RajGovOfficial @RajCMO @DrKirodilalBJP @JitenGothwal @IMDJaipur @SPsawaimadhopur
Surwal Road Blocked
DC Sawai Madhopur said that due to heavy rains in the district, the road in Surwal has been blocked due to the rapid inflow of water in Surwal dam. Travelers going to Baunli, Lalsot should not use this route, the DC said while asking commuters to alternatively use the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway until the water flow subsides.
जिले में भारी बारिश के कारण सूरवाल बांध में पानी की तेज आवक से सूरवाल में मार्ग बाधित हो गया है। #सवाईमाधोपुर से बौंली,लालसोट, आने जाने वाले यात्री इस मार्ग का उपयोग न करें। वैकल्पिक रूप से दिल्ली-मुंबई एक्सप्रेस-वे का उपयोग करें जब तक पानी का बहाव कम न हो जाए।@SPsawaimadhopur— District Collector & Magistrate, Sawai Madhopur (@dmsawaimadhopur) September 12, 2024
Orange and yellow alert in these areas today: The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert in seven districts of the state for Thursday. These include Alwar, Baran, Bharatpur, Dausa, Dholpur, Karauli and Sawai Madhopur. The meteorological department has forecast light to moderate rain in 20 districts of the state. The department has issued yellow alert in Ajmer, Banswara, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Jaipur, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Kota, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sikar, Sirohi, Tonk, Udaipur, Churu, Jodhpur, Nagaur and Pali.
