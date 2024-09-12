ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Schools To Remain Closed In These Districts Due To Heavy Rain Forecast

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 14 hours ago

Updated : 14 hours ago

According to separate orders issued to this effect by the respective District Collectors, all government and private schools will remain closed in Ajmer and Dholpur today while in Sawai Madhopur, the schools shall remain closed till further orders. However, the staff will have to be present in the respective schools.

Commuters drive through a flooded road amid a heavy rain shower, in Ajmer
Commuters drive through a flooded road amid a heavy rain shower, in Ajmer (ani)

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Amid a forecast for heavy rain, authorities have announced closure of all government and private schools in Ajmer, Sawai Madhopur and Dholpur districts of Rajasthan.

While schools in Ajmer shall remain closed on Thursday, the educational institutions have been closed in Dholpur till further orders.

In an order issued to this effect, District Collector Ajmer Lokbandhu ordered a holiday at the schools in the district adding the staff will have to be present in the respective schools.

In a separate order, Chief District Education Officer Dholpur ordered closure of all schools from classes 1 to 12 in the district till further orders. The staff will have to be present at the schools as per the order. Similar orders have been issued by the authorities in Sawai Madhopur district.

"In view of the heavy rainfall, District Collector Dr Khushal Yadav has declared holiday today in all the schools from class 1 to 12 and all the Anganwadi centers in the district," DC Sawai Madhopur wrote in a post on X.

Surwal Road Blocked

DC Sawai Madhopur said that due to heavy rains in the district, the road in Surwal has been blocked due to the rapid inflow of water in Surwal dam. Travelers going to Baunli, Lalsot should not use this route, the DC said while asking commuters to alternatively use the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway until the water flow subsides.

Orange and yellow alert in these areas today: The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert in seven districts of the state for Thursday. These include Alwar, Baran, Bharatpur, Dausa, Dholpur, Karauli and Sawai Madhopur. The meteorological department has forecast light to moderate rain in 20 districts of the state. The department has issued yellow alert in Ajmer, Banswara, Bhilwara, Bundi, Chittorgarh, Dungarpur, Jaipur, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu, Kota, Pratapgarh, Rajsamand, Sikar, Sirohi, Tonk, Udaipur, Churu, Jodhpur, Nagaur and Pali.

