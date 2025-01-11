Alwar (Rajasthan): Despite the district administration initiating steps for shifting villages from the Sariska Tiger Reserve years ago, a total of five out of 29 villages selected have been displaced and resettled at different locations. However, efforts have been expedited recently to shift at least three more villages - Haripura, Kraska, and Kankwadi - on priority, for which a proposal to allocate 690 hectares of land has been submitted to the state government for approval.

The initiative was taken as a measure to safeguard the lives of the people in these 29 villages located in the core area of the reserve and at the same time provide enough space for the big cats to prey.

Relocation Of 3 Villages From Sariska Core Area On Priority (ETV Bharat)

Home to 42 tigers, the Sariska Tiger Reserve often reports instances of the big cats venturing out of their territory, and reaching human settlements. The three villages in close proximity bear the brunt as presence of the tigers keeps people on the toes. Keeping this threat in consideration, the district administration has expedited work to shift the three villages.

Sariska's Chief Conservator of Forests Sangram Singh Katiyar said that right now the shifting of Haripura, Kraska and Kankwadi villages is a priority. "Unless these villages are relocated, the tigers do not get space to move in search of prey. Once settlements are taken away, grasslands can be prepared," he stated. Awaiting allotment of space, the reserve officials are looking forward to solve the issue of human-tiger conflict. "The sooner the land is allotted, the earlier will be the displacement of the villages leaving space for the big cats in the forest," the CCF added.

Sariska Tiger Reserve Awaits Relocation Of 3 Villages From Core Area On Priority (ETV Bharat)

In the last few years, nearly four tigers have strayed out of Sariska. Around two and a half years ago, young tiger ST-24 reached the forest of Jamwa Ramgarh via Ajabgarh range. After this, tiger ST-2305 wandered out of Sariska, reaching Jaipur rural forest area via Rajgarh forest area.

Tiger population in India (PIB)

This was followed by another young tiger, ST-2303, that left Sariska twice and reached Rewari forest area of ​​Haryana. It was tranquilised as per the orders of NTCA and sent to Ramgarh Vishdhari Tiger Reserve. Another young tiger, ST-13, is said to be missing for the last few years.

Wildlife experts say, the habitat for tigers has shrunk over the years due to the villagers' dependence on the forests along with livestock and agricultural activities which cause the ecosystem to degrade. Add to it the rise in tiger population which leads to overcrowding within a certain territorial jurisdiction.

Report released on International Tiger Day 2024+ (PIB)

The PIB report released on July 26, 2024 on International Tiger Day stated, "as per the 5th cycle of the All India Tiger Estimation 2022 (usually done in cycles of four years) summary report, India has a minimum of 3,167 tigers and is now home to more than 70% of the world's wild tiger population. Further data analysis using the latest statistical models for camera-trapped and non-camera-trapped tiger presence areas estimates the upper limit of the tiger population at 3,925, with an average number of 3,682 tigers, reflecting a commendable annual growth rate of 6.1%. This remarkable conservation feat has been achieved due to the pioneering initiatives undertaken by the National Tiger Conservation Authority, Government of India, in collaboration with State Governments."

Journey of tiger conservation in India (PIB)

