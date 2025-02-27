Rajasthan: Jodhpur's MBM University Gets 5G Lab Under Centre's Initiative

Jodhpur: The Centre has instituted a new 5G laboratory at MBM University in Jodhpur under a nationwide initiative aimed at enhancing research and learning of technologies. A hundred such laboratories throughout the nation were funded by the program, receiving one crore rupees each in assistance.
Dr Shravanram, director of the new lab at MBM University's Computer Science Department, said that the lab would cater to academic purposes as well as research. The lab would specifically be working on how to enhance sensor data communication through the use of 5G technology in various sectors.
The state government has extended large-scale assistance to the institution with 500 5G-compatible SIM cards for devices, 25 wirelessly connected, 5G-supported devices used for display boards, and one 5G-equipped drone camera designed for agro use. The lab is now equipped with installed servers that were recently mounted in the setup named "5G Use Cases Lab.".
Lab research will focus on six major areas: healthcare, smart cities, traffic management, air pollution monitoring, agriculture, and education. The data gathered by this research will not only influence local and state policy but also assist in getting the workforce ready for the future development of 6G technology.
Dr Shravanram informed that the laboratory will cater to students of MBM University and other colleges and also offer facilities for industrial complexes to enhance their operations using 5G technology.
Five national labs out of 100 came to the Rajasthan state, where they were stationed at MNIT Jaipur, IIT Jodhpur, BITS Pilani, and Vanasthali Vidyapeeth, besides MBM University.
The government has also set ambitious goals for every lab, such as developing research projects with at least 50 students and 10 faculty members every year, incubating five startups and MSMEs, getting research papers published, and making India's startup and education ecosystem ready for the eventual shift to 6G technology.