Rajasthan: Jodhpur's MBM University Gets 5G Lab Under Centre's Initiative

Jodhpur: The Centre has instituted a new 5G laboratory at MBM University in Jodhpur under a nationwide initiative aimed at enhancing research and learning of technologies. A hundred such laboratories throughout the nation were funded by the program, receiving one crore rupees each in assistance.

Dr Shravanram, director of the new lab at MBM University's Computer Science Department, said that the lab would cater to academic purposes as well as research. The lab would specifically be working on how to enhance sensor data communication through the use of 5G technology in various sectors.

The state government has extended large-scale assistance to the institution with 500 5G-compatible SIM cards for devices, 25 wirelessly connected, 5G-supported devices used for display boards, and one 5G-equipped drone camera designed for agro use. The lab is now equipped with installed servers that were recently mounted in the setup named "5G Use Cases Lab.".

Lab research will focus on six major areas: healthcare, smart cities, traffic management, air pollution monitoring, agriculture, and education. The data gathered by this research will not only influence local and state policy but also assist in getting the workforce ready for the future development of 6G technology.