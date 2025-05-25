Rajasthan Reports 7 Covid-19 Cases, No Guidelines Issued Yet

Jaipur: As new variants of Covid-19 cases have been going up in some parts of the country, Rajasthan has reported seven new cases of infections, prompting officials to go for preparation to tackle the disease.

On Saturday, a marathon meeting was held to chalk out a roadmap to tackle the situation, ensuring availability of beds, oxygen, medicines and vaccines.

SMS Medical College principal Dr. Deepak Maheshwari said three persons have been detected with coronavirus in Jaipur. At present, all three patients are healthy, he said. Samples of all three patients have been sent to Pune for genome sequencing.

Besides, four patients have been found positive in Jodhpur. The new sub-variant of Kovid JN.1 is spreading right now. Due to this, coronavirus cases have started increasing again in Asian countries.

Guidelines have been issued after new cases of coronavirus have surfaced in various states of the country, but after the coronavirus cases have surfaced in Rajasthan, no guidelines have been issued by the authorities.

State health minister Gajendra Singh Khimsar said till now the Health Ministry has not issued any advisory though all hospital authorities have been instructed to properly test patients with corona symptoms.