4 Die, 9 in Critical Condition After Roof Of Under-Construction Building Collapses in Rajsamand

The rescue operation began at 11 PM on Monday night and lasted till 3 AM on Tuesday (Source: ETV Bharat)

Rajsamand: After a five hour-long operation here in Rajasthan, nine workers buried under the debris of an under-construction building were rescued on Tuesday morning, and admitted to the Govardhan Government District Hospital in Nathdwara, owing to their critical condition. Sadly, four other workers who were also trapped inside died, said District Collector Dr Bhanwarlal.

The incident occurred on the night of Monday, July 29 after some bamboo poles were removed from under the roof of the under-construction building. "As many as 13 workers had gone inside the building to clean and paint it when the roof collapsed around 9.30 PM. The villagers were away and could not get alerted by the screams," Bhanwarlal said.

Ward Panch Hiralal, who was buried under the roof, dialed the villagers from his phone and alerted them about the accident, who further informed the police. Bhanwarlal and Superintendent of Police (SP) Manish Tripathi rushed to the spot and addressed the nervours villagers who were stressed after chaos spread in the area.