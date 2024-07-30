4 Die, 9 in Critical Condition After Roof Of Under-Construction Building Collapses in Rajsamand

Rajsamand: After a five hour-long operation here in Rajasthan, nine workers buried under the debris of an under-construction building were rescued on Tuesday morning, and admitted to the Govardhan Government District Hospital in Nathdwara, owing to their critical condition. Sadly, four other workers who were also trapped inside died, said District Collector Dr Bhanwarlal.
The incident occurred on the night of Monday, July 29 after some bamboo poles were removed from under the roof of the under-construction building. "As many as 13 workers had gone inside the building to clean and paint it when the roof collapsed around 9.30 PM. The villagers were away and could not get alerted by the screams," Bhanwarlal said.
Ward Panch Hiralal, who was buried under the roof, dialed the villagers from his phone and alerted them about the accident, who further informed the police. Bhanwarlal and Superintendent of Police (SP) Manish Tripathi rushed to the spot and addressed the nervours villagers who were stressed after chaos spread in the area.
Khamnor police station in-charge Bhagwan Singh, Nathdwara Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Dinesh Sukhwal also reached the spot with the force. An SDRF team, and Civil Defense personnel were also present at the spot.
It is noteworthy that half a dozen JCBs were called to remove the debris and a drilling machine was required to remove the roof. The rescue operation began at 11 PM, and three people were saved within a few minutes.
This rescue operation was completed at around 3 AM. The injured include Hiralal (30), son of Tulsiram Salvi, Mangilal (35) son of Shankar Salvi, Mithulal (30), son of Mohanlal Salvi, Laxman (35), son of Mohanlal Salvi, Laxman (35), son of Bhera Salvi, Gopilal (65), son of Kheema Salvi.
The deceased have been identified as Bhagwatilal (40), son of Shankarlal Salvi, Bhanwarlal (50), son of Lachha Salvi, Shantilal (35), son of Narulal Salvi, and Kalulal (40), son of Vena Salvi.
