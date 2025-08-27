Rajasthan: 9 Drown in 24 Hours As River Swells In Jalore; Heavy Rains Ravage Kota Division

Kota: Heavy Rains triggered a series of tragic incidents in Rajasthan's Jalore district, where nine people drowned within 24 hours, police said on Wednesday. They said that six youths went missing in the Asana River in the Sayla area on Tuesday evening, prompting an ongoing rescue operation involving the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), police, and local villagers.

Meanwhile, three people, including two women, were swept away in the Sukdi River near Santhu village. Police said two bodies were recovered, while one woman was rescued. Authorities said the strong currents and deep pits formed by illegal gravel mining in the river made rescue efforts challenging.

Heavy Rains have also battered the Kota division in Rajasthan, with total losses now estimated at over Rs 1,000 crore. Crops, livestock, houses, and the power system have also suffered significant damage, officials said.

Incessant rains between August 21 and 25 wreaked havoc, compounding the damage caused by floods in late July. More than a dozen roads, including mega highways, state highways, district and village roads, remain closed. Traffic on the Kota-Dausa-Lalsot mega highway has been diverted after the road near Bambori in Bundi district was completely uprooted, they said.

According to officials, in Bundi, major routes including Mendoli-Jhaliji Ka Barana, Khatkata-Nainwa, Bambori-Nandpura and Shyampura-Haripura have been closed. In Baran, connectivity through Jalwara-Barana and Ramgarh-Mangrol roads has been disrupted. About 1,000 km of roads maintained by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), Rajasthan State Road Development Corporation (RSRDC), Public Works Department (PWD), Panchayat Raj and local bodies have been damaged. The PWD has already sent proposals worth Rs 750 crore for permanent repairs, they said.

The power networks have also been affected. According to GS Bairwa, Chief Engineer of Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited, around 455 electrivity poles, including those of 33 KV and 11 KV lines, have collapsed.

In addition, 76 single-phase lines, 62 three-phase lines and two power transformers were damaged. Waterlogging at several grid substations, including Ghat Ka Barana, Nautara, Gendoli, Papri, and Bada Kheda, left the electricity supply disrupted in villages with populations ranging from 15,000 to 20,000.

Villagers are also unable to charge their mobile phones, due to which they are travelling several kilometres for communication access. Over 100 livestock have died, and nearly 1,000 houses have been damaged. Crop losses alone are estimated at over Rs 100 crore. Officials said re-analysis of damage is underway to update the repair proposals.