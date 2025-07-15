ETV Bharat / state

Reservoirs Near Capacity As Monsoon Rains Create Havoc In Rajasthan

Jaipur: Rajasthan has witnessed intense monsoon activity over the last 24 hours, with the capital city Jaipur witnessing heavy downpours, officials said on Tuesday.

The administration led by District Collector Dr. Jitendra Kumar Soni is closely monitoring the situation. He has instructed all administrative officers to inspect the waterlogged areas. Sub-divisional officer Jaipur First, Rajesh Jakhar, visited various areas at night and took stock of the arrangements in the control room located at Murlipura and VKI.

Heavy to very heavy rains were witnessed in parts of Kota, Ajmer, Jodhpur and Udaipur divisions, while several other places received extremely heavy rain.

Water Reservoirs Reach Maximum Capacity

Bisalpur dam, one of the major reservoirs in the state that supplies water to the Jaipur district, is on the verge of reaching its maximum capacity.

The total filling capacity of the dam is 315.50 RL meters, while the current water level of the dam has reached 314.12 meters. In the last 24 hours, 9 cm of water inflow has been recorded. According to engineers at the dam, the pace of rain is increasing again, and the inflow of water from Triveni may increase further, due to which the dam is likely to overflow soon.

With the recent rains, water has started flowing once again in the Kanota Dam near Jaipur. With the onset of the monsoon season, water is spilling over from the dam's spillway and reaching the Dhundh River, having already crossed the Dhundh Major Bridge located on Agra Road.

The situation is also becoming grim in Kota too with 1.5 lakh cusecs of water released from Kota Barrage on Monday evening. The danger mark is 130.79 meters. If the water level reaches 130.50 gauge, then areas like Jhiri Ke Panavati, Hallu Ka Pura, Rundh Ka Pura, Durgasi, Shankarpur, Bhagwat Ka Pura, Khilladanda of Sarmathura area in Dholpur district are likely to be affected. The district administration has issued an advisory and advised people to stay away from the river flow area.