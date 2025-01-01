ETV Bharat / state

Coming Out Of Water, Gas With Pressure From Jaisalmer Borewell To Be Probed: Minister

The water supply minister said this after he observed situation due to sudden uncontrolled water and gas leakage during the digging of borewell in Jaisalmer.

Jaisalmer: Rajasthan's Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) Minister Kanhaiyalal Choudhary on Tuesday said the water and gas that suddenly came out here with pressure during the borewell digging will be investigated and its reasons will be found out.

The water supply minister said this after he observed the situation due to sudden uncontrolled water and gas leakage during the digging of a borewell in Jaisalmer. He said the district administration has taken prompt and timely action. The damage caused to the field of farmer Vikram Singh due to this disaster will also be assessed and assistance will also be given, he added.

During this, Jaisalmer MLA Chhotu Singh Bhati and social worker Chandraprakash Sharda were also present. A truck with about 22 tonnes of machine got stuck in an 850-feet deep pit on Saturday in the canal area Mohangarh due to the sudden collapse of the ground during the digging of a tubewell.

A high stream of water flowed from the cracked ground along with some gas. However, the flow of water and gas coming out of the ground stopped on Sunday night. The district administration has prohibited any person or cattle from entering within 500 metres of the area and has also restricted the farmers of the fields around the area. The administration has asked not to take out the equipment stuck in the pit until any opinion of experts.

