Bundi: In a rather bizarre development, a low-profile potter in Rajasthan has received a whopping over Rs 10 crore notice from the Income Tax Department leaving him and his family shell-shocked.

Vishnu Prajapat, a resident of Jhaliji Ka Barana in the district, is in a state of shock these days after he received a notice of Rs 106183000 from the Income Tax Department. In the notice to Vishnu, who barely supports his family by making earthen pots, the department has told him that a diamond and gold trading company is being run in Mumbai using his PAN card. The IT department said that the trading company has evaded GST and income tax worth crores necessitating the notice.

Rajasthan Potter Gets Over Rs 10 Crore Income Tax Notice (ETV Bharat)

Vishnu told ETV Bharat that fraudsters based in Mumbai have misused his PAN card and fraudulently created a company involved in tax evasion. He said that he has an annual income of Rs 90,000 and barely supports his family with the IT notice only adding to his woes.

Rajasthan Potter Gets Over Rs 10 Crore Income Tax Notice (ETV Bharat)

He said that the fraudsters misused his Aadhaar and PAN card and formed a company named 'Bhumika Trading' in Mirgaon, Mumbai on 19 March 2020. Also, GST registration of the sole proprietorship firm was also done with his documents, he said.

The department had asked Vishnu to respond to the notice by March 31, 2025. Vishnu has lodged an FIR in the cyber police station demanding action against the culprits.

Rajasthan Potter Gets Over Rs 10 Crore Income Tax Notice (ETV Bharat)

“I raise my family by making earthen pots. The Income Tax Department has given me a notice of tax arrears of more than Rs 10 crore. After the notice, everyone in the house is upset, I should get justice”.