Rajasthan Police Unearth Railway Staff Murder Conspiracy; Wife, Brother-In-Law Held

Kota: Rajasthan Police on Saturday claimed to have cracked the murder of a 35-year-old man who was hacked to death while he was asleep in his home in Kota, with the arrest of five persons including his wife and brother-in-law.

The incident had occurred in the Railway Colony area three days ago. The deceased, Shambu Lal worked in the mechanical section of the railways.

Investigations have revealed that the mastermind of the muder was the deceased's wife, who with the help of her brother engaged three killers on Rs 5 lakh contact.

City Superintendent of Police Dr Amrita Duhan said Shambu Lal's wife, Manju had an affair with Reshu, resident of Indragarh, so engaged killers to murder her husband. Manju's brother Manish was unemployed and lived at his sister's house. He was completely dependent on his brother-in-law, SP said.

"It has been learnt that 15 days ago Manju had plotted to kill Shambhu with her lover Reshu but failed. After which, she engaged the contract killers with the help of her brother," Duhan said.

Manju's brother used to frequently visit DCM area and got in touch with three contract killers namely Monu, Fardeen and a minor. A few days before the incident, she had called the three home to make them identify Shambhu. They were given Rs 6800 as advance.

On the day of the murder, Manju had kept the main door unlocked enabling the killers to enter the house at 2:30 am. They stabbed Shambhu and fled from the spot. The case details were revealed after questioning Manju, police said.

Duhan said Manju wanted an appointment on compassionate ground in the railways and then live with her lover. Also, Shambhu had taken a loan of Rs 8 lakh a few days ago that too would automatically get waived after his death, she added.

