Rajasthan Police to Help Couples in Love Marriage; Sets Up Helpline Numbers, Nodal Officers

Jaipur: In a bid to ensure safety of couples who marry of their own free will, Rajasthan Police has set up helpline numbers to assist such couples, sources said. DIG Shweta Dhankar of Police Armed Battalion has been made the nodal officer of the special campaign and ASP Navita Khokhar of Women Atrocities Prevention Cell (Civil Rights) has been made the assistant nodal officer.

Divulging further details into the initiative, Nodal Officer Shweta Dhankar said that after the voluntary marriage of an adult man and woman, if they are harassed by family members and members of the caste community, the victim couple can contact the state level helpline number 8764871150 or their mobile number 9413179228 and Assistant Nodal Officer Navita Khokhar.

The victims can also contact on the mobile number 9468952828. Similarly, at the district level, help can be taken by contacting the police control room number and the district nodal officers on their mobile numbers, the Nodal Officer said.

Area-wise Helpline Numbers:

Ajmer Range: The couples can contact ASP Nemichand in Ajmer district (8764853557), ASP Himanshu Jangid in Beawar (9784476221), CI Manvendra Singh in Kekri (9414022124), RPS Tarachand in Nagaur (8440877000 and 9530413639), RPS Geeta in Tonk. (9530417638), ASP Yogendra Faujdar (9530413103) in Didwana-Kuchaman and RPS Kishori Lal (8764506302) in Shahpura.

Jaipur Commissionerate: The couples can contact RPS Narayan Lal Sharma (9530425858) in Jaipur East, RPS Guru Sharan Rao (8764866933) in Jaipur West, ASP Manoj Sharma in Jaipur North (9829078087 and 8764865928), while RPS Poonam Chand Bishnoi in Jaipur South ( 9530424971) has been made the nodal officer to help such couples.

Jaipur Rural: RPS Suresh Sanwaria in Jaipur Rural (8764869049 and 9828086778), RPS Roop Singh Inda in Dudu (8764514446), ASP Nem Singh in Kotputli Bahrod (8764514324), ASP Narottam Lal Verma in Khairthal Tijara (9461151667), ASP Neha Aggarwal (9782359494) in Alwar, ASP Dilip Kumar Saini (8764502301) in Bhiwadi and ASP Shankar Lal Meena (8764870050) in Dausa have been made nodal officers for the respective areas.

Sikar Range: ASP Ashok Kumar Butolia in Sikar (8764863711), RPS Laduram Meena in Jhunjhunu (8764861681), ASP Shalini Raj in Neemkathana (8764523302), ASP Jai Singh Tanwar in Churu (9829824476).

Bikaner range: RPS Vicky Nagpal (9530414985) in Bikaner, ASP Neelam Chaudhary (9530432468) in Hanumangarh, RPS Prateek Meel (8764513408) in Ganganagar, ASP Rai Singh Beniwal (9829821421) in Anupgarh.

Bharatpur range: RPS Ram Prakash Meena (8764862794) in Bharatpur, RPS Rajveer Singh (9414013600) in Sawai Madhopur, RPS Suresh Sankhla (9530411600 and 9828745995) in Dholpur, RPS Suresh Jaif in Karauli (8764594301), Deeg. ASP Gumna Ram (8764505303 and 05641-224018), ASP Prakash Chand (8764525302).

Jodhpur range: RPS Jaidev Siyag in Jodhpur Rural (9413639755), ASP Rakesh Kumar Rajora in Jaisalmer (8764865175), ASP Awad Dan Ratnu in Barmer (9413192050), ASP Saurabh Tiwari in Phalodi (9829361146), ASP Subhash in Balotra.

Pali range: IPS Bhomaram (9414084222) in Pali, ASP Brijesh Soni in Sirohi (9530431302 and 8764524301), SI Sarita in Jalore (8764516507 and 9057561137), ASP Jasaram Bose in Sanchore (9414754280).

Kota Range: RPS Uma Sharma in Kota city (9414078766), ASP Jasvir Meena in Kota rural (8764850774 and 9414552550), RPS Bhagwat Singh in Bundi (8764862285), Police Inspector Ghanshyam Sharma in Baran (9929305675), In Jhalawar, ASP Ram Kalyan Meena (9413322108 and 7014116760) have been made the respective nodal officers.

Udaipur range: ASP Manjeet Singh in Udaipur (8764527413), ASP Ananth Kumar in Rajsamand (9829250721), RPS Karan Singh in Chittorgarh (9530412706), RPS Kanhaiya Lal in Bhilwara (7568758034), Police Inspector Veena Loth in Salumber (9828562291).

Banswara, GRP and Jodhpur Commissionerate: RPS Sandeep Singh Shaktawat (9530439766) in Banswara, ASP Lakhman Roy (8529103281) in Dungarpur, ASP Rishikesh Meena (9461741215) in Pratapgarh, Police Inspector Anil Dev (979922771) in GRP Ajmer, IPS in GRP Jodhpur, Gautam Kumar (8764539402), RPS Nishant Bhardwaj (9413909296) in Jodhpur East and RPS Prem Dhande (8764519418) in Jodhpur West have been made nodal officers.