Rajasthan Police Seize Liquor Worth Rs 1.3 Cr Being Smuggled From Punjab To Gujarat, Truck Driver Arrested

Sri Ganganagar: In a major crackdown, police have seized 1425 cartons of English liquor worth Rs 1.30 crore from a truck in Suratgarh of Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district on Tuesday. The truck driver has been arrested and the vehicle seized, police said.

The liquor cartons were being transported from Punjab to Gujarat via Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district by hiding those under sacks of rice husks.

Under the direction of District Superintendent of Police Gaurav Yadav, a joint action was launched by the District Special Team (DST) in-charge Ramvilas Bishnoi and Suratgarh Sadar police station.

CI Ramkumar said police stopped a Gujarat-bound truck from Punjab on Suratgarh-Anupgarh Road. "The truck was trying to smuggle illegal liquor. When the vehicle was searched, a total of 1425 cartons of locally made English liquor and beer were recovered from underneath sacks of rice husks. The estimated value of the recovered liquor is stated to be around Rs 1.30 crore," he said.

The action was launched based on information received by constable Vidyadhar, police said.

The accused has been identified as Balwant Singh (50), resident of Kernada under Chohtan police station of Barmer district. Presently, the accused is being interrogated and information is being gathered about other aspects related to illegal liquor smuggling, police said.