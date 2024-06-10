Rajasthan Police Seize Heroin Worth Rs 15 Cr Near Indo-Pak Border, 1 Arrested

Anupgarh: Rajasthan Police on Monday arrested a drug peddler and seized three kg heroin worth Rs 15 crore from Anupnagar near the India-Pakistan border.

This comes a day after three kg heroin was recovered from the area. Since yesterday, six kg of heroin has been recovered that is worth Rs 30 crore in the international market, police said.

Anupgarh SP Ramesh Maurya said the drugs were recovered from a village under the Sameja Kothi police station area of ​​the district. Also, a drug peddler was arrested during the operation. This village is near to the India-Pakistan border, he said.

Acting on a tip off about drug smuggling along the India-Pakistan border, a team from Sameja Kothi police station launched an operation. A blockade was set up and a miscreant was arrested. He is presently being interrogated, Maurya said. It is suspected that a packet containing 3 kg heroin was dropped from Pakistan through a drone.

The SP said that three smugglers were caught with three kg of heroin yesterday. Among the three, two were locals while the other is a resident of Punjab. It has been revealed that all three have links with Pakistani smugglers, he added.

According to Maurya, drones from Pakistani often cross the international border and drop packets of drugs in the Indian territory. These packets are later collected by local smugglers. However, vigilant efforts of the BSF, CID and police often result in foiling such attempts, he added.

