Rajasthan Police Launches 'Operation Cyber Shield' To Tackle Rising Cyber Crimes

Jaipur: In a bid to curb the escalating graph of cyber crimes and organised financial fraud in Rajasthan, the Cyber Crime Branch of Rajasthan Police has initiated a month-long special campaign named 'Operation Cyber Shield'.

The campaign, spearheaded under the direction of Director General of Police (DGP) Utkal Ranjan Sahu, aims to crack down on cyber criminals, resolve pending cyber cases, and create public awareness about cyber security. The operation will run throughout January, a senior police official said.

"The Rajasthan government and Rajasthan Police are committed to preventing cyber crimes," said DG (Cyber Crime) Hemant Priyadarshi. "We appeal to citizens to report any suspicious cyber activities to the local police, the cyber security helpline 1930, or the cybercrime portal at https://cybercrime.gov.in," he added.

Citizens can also contact the police at 0141-2741322 to report incidents, the senior official added.