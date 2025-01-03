Rajasthan Police Launches 'Operation Cyber Shield' To Tackle Rising Cyber Crimes

Jaipur: In a bid to curb the escalating graph of cyber crimes and organised financial fraud in Rajasthan, the Cyber Crime Branch of Rajasthan Police has initiated a month-long special campaign named 'Operation Cyber Shield'.
The campaign, spearheaded under the direction of Director General of Police (DGP) Utkal Ranjan Sahu, aims to crack down on cyber criminals, resolve pending cyber cases, and create public awareness about cyber security. The operation will run throughout January, a senior police official said.
"The Rajasthan government and Rajasthan Police are committed to preventing cyber crimes," said DG (Cyber Crime) Hemant Priyadarshi. "We appeal to citizens to report any suspicious cyber activities to the local police, the cyber security helpline 1930, or the cybercrime portal at https://cybercrime.gov.in," he added.
Citizens can also contact the police at 0141-2741322 to report incidents, the senior official added.
Seven Strategies Focus Areas
The campaign will tackle cybercrime through seven key focus areas:
- Resolving Cyber Complaints: All complaints reported through the cybercrime portal and helpline 1930 will be addressed.
- Blocking Suspicious SIMs and IMEIs: Identifying and deactivating suspicious SM cards and IMEI numbers linked to fraudulent activities.
- Targeting Crime Hotspots: Identifying areas prone to cybercrime and taking preventive action.
- Arresting Offenders: Pursuing wanted criminals, standing warrants, and proclaimed offenders in cyber-related cases.
- Recovering Mobile Devices: Focus on recovering and returning lost or stolen mobile handsets to their rightful owners.
- Public Awareness: Conducting widespread awareness campaigns to educate citizens about cyber crimes and preventive measures.
- Building a Cyber Criminal Database: Creating a comprehensive database of cyber criminals across Rajasthan for better tracking and prevention.
"We have issued detailed guidelines to senior officers across all police ranges and districts through video conferencing to ensure the success of this campaign," said Priyadarshi.
