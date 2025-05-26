ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Police Developing New Protocol For Student Suicide Cases

Kota: Kota police are developing a new protocol for dealing with cases related to students’ suicides in Rajasthan. The move comes after the Supreme Court reprimanded the Rajasthan government on May 23 for not following its order in a student suicide case. Subsequently, the Kota police registered an 'abetment to suicide' case under section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Kota Superintendent of Police (SP) Dr Amrita Duhan said that a case has been registered at Kunhari police station. “A meeting with district police officials is scheduled to specifically address the Supreme Court's directives,” said the police official.

While hearing petitions related to the suicides of two students – one from IIT Kharagpur and a NEET aspirant in Kota – the apex court on Friday said, “You are in contempt of our judgment” for not filing a First Information Report in the Kota suicide case.