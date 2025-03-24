Rajasthan Police Deport 10 Nepalese Nationals Associated With Tablighi Jamaat; Local Cops, SSB In The Dark

Motihari: Rajasthan Police, who detained 10 Nepalese nationals associated with Tablighi Jamaat, and deported them from Raxaul border of Bihar's East Champaran district, reportedly did not inform the local police, security forces or immigration department.

Deepak Krishnan, Deputy Commandant of SSB 47th Battalion Pantoka Camp posted on the India-Nepal border, said, neither SSB nor immigration department or the local Raxual police station was informed about this development.

"Rajasthan Police did not inform anything about the deportation of the 10 Nepalese nationals. The Immigration Department too has been kept in the dark about Rajasthan Police's action," he said. Similarly, Raxaul police station head too does not know anything about this.

According to information received, 10 Nepalese citizens, including five women, associated with Tablighi Jamaat were caught by Dausa Police of Rajasthan. All of them had entered India from Raxaul border on March 4 and reached Rajasthan, where five men were living in a mosque in Papada area and their wives in different houses in Dausa.

Dausa Police received information that all of them were involved in anti-India activities. Investigations were launched and the allegations were found to be true. Police detained all 10 people and they were served 'Leave India' notice. After this, the Nepalese nationals were deported from Raxaul border under the custody of Rajasthan Police.

It has been revealed that the deported Nepalese citizens are residents of Bara and Gorkha districts of Nepal. They have been identified as Mohammad Jan Ansari and his wife Sulekha Khatoon from Hariharpur village, Shahruddin Ansari and his wife Halima Khatoon from Inarwa village, Ramzan Ali Mian and his wife Jafina Khatoon from Harmi village, Razzaq Mian and his wife Rakhiya Dhobin from Hariharpur village, and Mozahir Hussain and his wife Ayesha Khatoon from Badi Phulwaria village.

''Some foreign nationals were involved in illegal and banned religious activities in Dausa and Papada area. Police took action and detained five Nepalese women and five men. As per the guidelines of the Home Ministry, these citizens were detained and a 'Leave India' notice was issued against them," Raviprakash Sharma, DSP, Dausa said.