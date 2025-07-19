ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Police Bust Gang Involved In Adulteration Of Imported Coal

Jaipur: A gang, allegedly involved in the adulteration of coal imported from the US, was busted by the Rajasthan Police, leading to the arrest of an individual, a senior official said on Saturday. The gang was adulterating high-quality coal (petcoke) imported from the US, cheating cement and steel factories out of crores of rupees through this illegal operation, Additional Director General of Police (Crime) Dinesh MN said.

A team from the Crime Investigation Branch had been gathering intelligence about the theft of petcoke for some time. They were told by informants about several Gujarat-based 'coal mafias' who had rented a closed factory at Bhujela along the Pindwara-Aburoad National Highway 27, the officer added.

The criminals would lure truck drivers with money, take five to ten tonnes of pure foreign coal from the trucks, and allegedly mix it with fake coal powder 'dust' weighing the same amount. The gang was earning illegally in lakhs by allegedly selling the stolen coal to small industrial units.