Rajasthan Police Arrests Key Accused In Gangster Papla Gurjar Jail Escape Case

Behror: Rajasthan Police on Tuesday arrested gangster Papla Gurjar's associate, Rajveer, who was absconding for the last five years. Rajveer is the main accused in the case of freeing Haryana gangster Vikram alias Papla Gurjar from the lock-up of Behror police station five years ago.

Government lawyer Jitendra Sharma said that following his arrest on Tuesday, Rajveer was arrested and produced in Behror court at 8 am on Wednesday and taken on 5-day police remand. The accused is a resident of Papla Gurjar's village Khairoli in Haryana's Mahendragarh.

Police and Anti Gangster Task Force officers interrogated the arrested accused Rajveer Gurjar till late night. Additional SP of AGTF Siddhant Sharma confirmed that the accused has been arrested adding he will be interrogated on police remand about where he was hiding for these five years and with whom he was in contact during that time.

On the night of 5 September 2019, Haryana's most wanted gangster Papla was arrested by Behror police with Rs 31 lakh cash, but his partner escaped from the spot. So far about 32 people have been arrested in this case, who were involved in firing at the police station and helping Papla escape.

It is said that the accused Rajveer is the most important link in helping Papla escape from the lock-up. He, along with his 30 henchmen, fired at the police station with AK-47 and other weapons and freed gangster Papla from the lockup.

After Papla absconded, the police announced a bounty of Rs 5 lakh on his head. On 27 January 2021, police arrested Papla from Kolhapur in Maharashtra with a female friend. Even after the arrest of Vikram alias Papla, the police continued to arrest other members of his gang. The police have arrested about 32 accused who helped him escape from the lockup, but the main accused Rajveer was absconding all these years.