‘25 Paise Bounty’: Rajasthan Police’s Unique Move To Shame Wanted Criminal

Bharatpur: In a unique way to demoralize a wanted criminal, the Rajasthan Police have announced a bounty of 25 paise on him, saying, "it would show the absconder his worth."
Superintendent of Police (SP) Mridul Kachhawa said they had declared a reward of merely 25 paise for Khubiram Jat (48), who is suspected of attempted murder and assault but has been absconding for a long time.
“Although we are aware that hardly any person will give information about a criminal for a reward of just 25 paise, we thought of this idea to humiliate the absconder and tell him his worth,” he said. This is probably the first such case in Rajasthan when such a low reward has been announced for a criminal to humiliate him.
According to SP Kachhawa, the Lakhanpur Police Station has registered three cases of murderous attack and assault against Jat, a resident of village Mai.
“He did not appear when the police summoned him in the case. Then we launched an extensive search for him but couldn't catch him. Following this, the concerned police station sent a proposal to declare a reward on the criminal, and we announced a reward of 25 paise on the criminal,” he said.
Know About Bounty
Usually, rewards are announced to criminals to encourage informers and common people to catch criminals. Policemen who catch wanted criminals also get additional benefits during promotion and are given points, which are later added at the time of promotion.
