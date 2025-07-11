Rajasthan: POCSO Case Accused Dies By Suicide In Lock-Up, Family Accuses Cops Of Torture

Bharatpur: A man booked in a POCSO case allegedly died by suicide in the lock-up of Udyog Nagar police station in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district on Friday morning, police said. Family members accused cops of killing him and blocked the road outside the police station in protest.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Satish Kumar said a probe has been launched into the incident and the body has been sent for autopsy. "The accused, Gavvar alias Gabbar, a resident of Sendhpura in Agra, was arrested for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor girl on July 9. At around 6 am, he was found dead inside the lock-up. It is suspected to be a case of suicide but the matter is being investigated," Kumar said.

When Gavvar's family members came to know about the incident, they reached the police station and created a ruckus accusing police of torturing him to death. The police have taken the body to the mortuary of RBM Hospital for post-mortem.

According to police, the accused had an affair with a minor girl, who was his relative's daughter. A case was registered against him under the POCSO Act. He was arrested two days ago and kept in the lock-up of Udyog Nagar police station. When policemen went to wake him up for tea, he was found dead inside the lock-up. They immediately informed the higher authorities.

SP Mridul Kachhawa, ASP Satish Kumar and CO Rural Akanksha reached the spot and took stock of the situation. The medical board has started the process for conducting post-mortem.

Soon Gavvar's family members and villagers reached the police station and started creating a ruckus, alleging that the cops had beaten him to death. The accused's elder brother Lokesh alleged, "Gavvar cannot die by suicide, he has been murdered". Angry villagers blocked the road outside the police station but were later pacified by the on-duty police personnel.

