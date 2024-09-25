ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Phone-Tapping Case: Delhi Police Questions Gehlot's Ex-OSD

author img

By PTI

Published : 2 hours ago

Delhi Police is investigating Lokesh Sharma, former OSD of ex-Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, in connection with a case of phone tapping. The case was filed based on a complaint from Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. This is the fifth time Sharma has been questioned by the Crime Branch.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ANI)

New Delhi: The Delhi Police questioned former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot's ex-OSD Lokesh Sharma on Wednesday in connection with a phone-tapping case lodged on a complaint from Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Sharma was called for questioning at the Delhi Police's Crime Branch office at Rohini. He reached the office at around 11 am, officials said.

Sharma's interrogation this time could be a cause of concern for Gehlot as his former officer on special duty (OSD) has publicly alleged that an audio clip of a purported telephonic conversation between Shekhawat and some Congress leaders on "toppling" the then Congress government in Rajasthan in 2020 was given to him by the former chief minister himself. Sharma's claim has marked a shift from his previous stand that he had got three audio clips from social media and forwarded those to news organisations.

In March 2021, the Delhi Police registered an FIR against Sharma on charges of criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and unlawfully intercepting telephonic conversations on a complaint from Shekhawat. This is Sharma's fifth appearance before the Crime Branch for questioning. He was last quizzed by the Crime Branch sleuths on October 10, 2023.

Read More

  1. Delhi: Landlord's Son Arrested For Spying On Lady Tenant With Hidden Cameras
  2. ED Raids Retd IAS Officer's House In Chandigarh; Recovers Crores In Cash, Gold, Diamond

New Delhi: The Delhi Police questioned former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot's ex-OSD Lokesh Sharma on Wednesday in connection with a phone-tapping case lodged on a complaint from Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Sharma was called for questioning at the Delhi Police's Crime Branch office at Rohini. He reached the office at around 11 am, officials said.

Sharma's interrogation this time could be a cause of concern for Gehlot as his former officer on special duty (OSD) has publicly alleged that an audio clip of a purported telephonic conversation between Shekhawat and some Congress leaders on "toppling" the then Congress government in Rajasthan in 2020 was given to him by the former chief minister himself. Sharma's claim has marked a shift from his previous stand that he had got three audio clips from social media and forwarded those to news organisations.

In March 2021, the Delhi Police registered an FIR against Sharma on charges of criminal conspiracy, criminal breach of trust and unlawfully intercepting telephonic conversations on a complaint from Shekhawat. This is Sharma's fifth appearance before the Crime Branch for questioning. He was last quizzed by the Crime Branch sleuths on October 10, 2023.

Read More

  1. Delhi: Landlord's Son Arrested For Spying On Lady Tenant With Hidden Cameras
  2. ED Raids Retd IAS Officer's House In Chandigarh; Recovers Crores In Cash, Gold, Diamond

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DELHI POLICEFORMER CM ASHOK GEHLOTRAJASTHAN PHONE TAPPING CASE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Explained | Will Dissanayake Be The Last Executive President Of Sri Lanka?

One Wheel, One Mission: Saneed's Cycling Journey From Kanyakumari To Kashmir Against Drugs

Unversed In UNGA? Stumped By SDGs? Here's A Handy Glossary Of UN General Assembly Meeting Lingo

Corbett National Park: A Haven For Tiger Butterflies And Biodiversity

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.