Rajasthan: SOG Arrests Brother Of Kingpin Bhupendra Saran In Paper Leak Case

Jaipur: The Special Operations Group (SOG) arrested the brother of Bhupendra Saran, the kingpin who was earlier arrested in connection with the paper leak in the Rajasthan Police Sub Inspector (SI) recruitment examination.

Gopal Saran was taken on remand on Sunday night and is being questioned intensively about his role in the paper case, officials said. Based on the revelations made during the interrogation, some more arrests may be made in this case, police said.

Saran had allegedly handed over papers to six candidates who later became SIs and were undergoing training at the Rajasthan Police Academy. These six candidates are currently absconding and police aim to trace them through Saran.

Police said that Saran, a resident of Chitalwana in Jalore district passed the SI recruitment exam in 2011 and got posted in 2014. He was the Station House Office at the Bagdi police station till 2020. He was dismissed after a case of theft was reported against him.

The SOG is also investigating if Saran also passed the SI recruitment examination by resorting to unfair means. A senior official said that several clues have been discovered in this regard during the interrogation. For the unversed, Gopal's brother Bhupendra Saran, the kingpin of the paper leak gang, was arrested by SOG from Bengaluru Airport earlier.

Former Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) member Ramuram Raika was arrested by the SOG in this case on September 1. The SOG had arrested Raika's son and daughter and three other trainees for their involvement in the case.

What is the paper leak case? The issue came to light when the case was registered in February 2024 by the SOG of the Rajasthan Police. As many as 37 officers from different police stations who got hold of the exam papers in advance were arrested.