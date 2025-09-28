Rajasthan Paper Leak Case: Former RPSC Member Manju Sharma Files Appeal Before High Court's Division Bench
Sharma, in her appeal said that the single bench had made comments against the members without any evidence.
Published : September 28, 2025 at 4:19 PM IST
Jaipur: Manju Sharma, the former member of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission(RPSC), has filed an appeal before a division bench of the High Court challenging the comments made by a single bench over the Police Sub-Inspector Recruitment 2021 paper leak case. The court is expected to hear the matter on October 8, after the Dussehra holidays.
Advocate Deepak Chauhan, appearing on behalf of Sharma stated in the appeal that the single bench, while hearing the case, made “harsh and unfair” comments against the appellant, even though she was neither made a party to the petition nor given an opportunity to be heard. Furthermore, the Special Administrative Police (SOG) has not found her guilty in the recruitment process, Chauhan said.
“Therefore, it is wrong to make comments against a commission member in a judicial decision based solely on a name mentioned in a document,” he added. Chauhan said that the court's comments had tarnished her integrity and moral image, causing her to suffer social and professional losses.
Resignation After High Court Remarks
Sharma, who happens to be the wife of poet and former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kumar Vishwas, resigned as RPSC member on September 1 following the Rajasthan High Court's critical remarks against the commission and its members with regard to the 2021 paper leak in the SI recruitment, which the court subsequently cancelled on August 28 this year. The Single Bench of Justice Sameer Jain of the High Court, in its order, alleged “systemic corruption within the RPSC”, it said, had compromised the recruitment process's credibility.
Reprimanding the RPSC members, the High Court observed in its order, “Through their active participation in, or knowledge of, the leakage of papers and prejudicing of the interview process, RPSC Members Babu Lal Katara, Ramuram Raika, Manju Sharma, Sangeeta Arya, Jaswant Rathi and Chairman Sanjay Shrotiva enabled the systemic and large-scale compromise of the examination's integrity."
Sharma, in her resignation to the Governor, said that there was no probe pending against her in any investigation agency nor was she considered an accused in any of the cases. She said that she was voluntarily submitting her resignation as she considers dignity, impartiality and transparency of the commission paramount.
Read More: