Rajasthan Paper Leak Case: Former RPSC Member Manju Sharma Files Appeal Before High Court's Division Bench

Former RPSC member Manju Sharma with husband Kumar Vishwas at Parliament House during the Budget session, in New Delhi ( ANI )

Jaipur: Manju Sharma, the former member of the Rajasthan Public Service Commission(RPSC), has filed an appeal before a division bench of the High Court challenging the comments made by a single bench over the Police Sub-Inspector Recruitment 2021 paper leak case. The court is expected to hear the matter on October 8, after the Dussehra holidays.

Advocate Deepak Chauhan, appearing on behalf of Sharma stated in the appeal that the single bench, while hearing the case, made “harsh and unfair” comments against the appellant, even though she was neither made a party to the petition nor given an opportunity to be heard. Furthermore, the Special Administrative Police (SOG) has not found her guilty in the recruitment process, Chauhan said.

“Therefore, it is wrong to make comments against a commission member in a judicial decision based solely on a name mentioned in a document,” he added. Chauhan said that the court's comments had tarnished her integrity and moral image, causing her to suffer social and professional losses.