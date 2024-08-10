ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: One-Yr-Old Girl, Mother Killed After House Collapses In Deeg

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 20 hours ago

After a house collapsed in Deeg, an infant and her mother died while her father and three siblings were hospitalised last night. The family was asleep when the incident occurred. The neighbours informed police following which, the rescue work was initiated.

House collapsed in Deeg (ETV Bharat/ File)

Bharatpur (Rajasthan): A one-year-old girl and her mother were killed and four others injured after their house collapsed on them amid heavy downpour in Rajasthan's ​​Deeg district on Friday night.

The incident happened in Gaonwadi village under Jurhara police station area of ​​Deeg in the middle of the night while a couple and their four children were sleeping inside the house. On information, a team from the local police station reached the spot and rescued all the injured after which, they were admitted to the hospital.

Kaman DSP Dharmaraj Chaudhary also reached the spot. Two persons succumbed to their injuries on the spot and their bodies were shifted to the hospital's mortuary.

Station officer of Jurhara police station, Yogendra Singh said that a house in Gaonwadi village collapsed at around 1 am. "Hearing the screams of the people, villagers rushed to help them and informed the police. House owner Sajid, his wife and children got trapped under the debris and were rescued," Singh said.

The deceased have been identified as one-year-old Anya and her mother, Shamsida (38). "The injured are undergoing treatment at the local hospital and the bodies will be handed over to their relatives after post-mortem by the medical board," Singh said.

According to police, the house was in a dilapidated condition and incessant rainfall for the past few days in the district weakened the structure following which, it collapsed.

