Rajasthan: RAS Officer Priyanka Bishnoi's Death Sparks Outrage As Family Alleges Medical Negligence

Jodhpur (Rajasthan): The family of Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officer, Priyanka Bishnoi, has accused a private hospital of medical negligence for her death following surgery.
She passed away on Wednesday at CIMS Hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, two weeks after an alleged botched-up stomach surgery at Jodhpur’s Vasundhara Hospital.
Priyanka’s family alleged that her condition deteriorated soon after the surgery and she couldn't recover after that. "We lost her due to the carelessness of doctors at Vasundhara Hospital," her father-in-law, Sahiram Bishnoi, told ETV Bharat and demanded strict action against the guilty doctors.
Soon after Priyanka’s death, the Bishnoi community and social media platforms were flooded with condemnations and tributes to her. The netizens termed her a dedicated and award-winning officer with commendable work behind her.
Following the outrage, Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma expressed grief over Priyanka's death and ordered a probe into the incident. Subsequently, the District Collector Gaurav Agarwal formed a five-member investigation committee of SN Medical College, which is expected to submit its report within three days.
The panel included Dr Ranjana Desai from the gynaecology department, Dr Indu Thawani from medicine, Dr Vijay Sharma from surgery, Dr Shubhkaran Khhichad from neurology, and Dr Naveen Paliwal from the anaesthesia department.
Read More: