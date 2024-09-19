ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: RAS Officer Priyanka Bishnoi's Death Sparks Outrage As Family Alleges Medical Negligence

Jodhpur (Rajasthan): The family of Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) officer, Priyanka Bishnoi, has accused a private hospital of medical negligence for her death following surgery.

She passed away on Wednesday at CIMS Hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, two weeks after an alleged botched-up stomach surgery at Jodhpur’s Vasundhara Hospital.

Priyanka’s family alleged that her condition deteriorated soon after the surgery and she couldn't recover after that. "We lost her due to the carelessness of doctors at Vasundhara Hospital," her father-in-law, Sahiram Bishnoi, told ETV Bharat and demanded strict action against the guilty doctors.