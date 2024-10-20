ETV Bharat / state

Temple Priest Accused Of Raping Woman After Offering Her Drugged 'Prasad' In Rajasthan; Case Registered

Sikar: Police have registered a case of rape against a temple priest in Rajasthan whose objectionable video recently surfaced on social media.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ajaypal said on Sunday that the objectionable video, which is being widely shared on the Internet is of April 12 and the case was registered on October 17.

In her complaint, the woman said that on April 12, 2024, she had come to appear in an examination in a private college in Sikar. When she was standing outside the college after giving the exam, the accused priest 'Baba Balaknath' from Laxmangarh came with a car and made her sit in the car on the pretext of dropping her to the village.

After getting inside the car, the 'baba' gave her a sweet laced with drugs to eat on the way which made her unconscious, the woman said. The baba stopped the car on a deserted road and raped her several times, she said adding the driver of the car made the video of the sexuaL assault on phone.