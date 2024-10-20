Temple Priest Accused Of Raping Woman After Offering Her Drugged 'Prasad' In Rajasthan; Case Registered

Sikar: Police have registered a case of rape against a temple priest in Rajasthan whose objectionable video recently surfaced on social media.
Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ajaypal said on Sunday that the objectionable video, which is being widely shared on the Internet is of April 12 and the case was registered on October 17.
In her complaint, the woman said that on April 12, 2024, she had come to appear in an examination in a private college in Sikar. When she was standing outside the college after giving the exam, the accused priest 'Baba Balaknath' from Laxmangarh came with a car and made her sit in the car on the pretext of dropping her to the village.
After getting inside the car, the 'baba' gave her a sweet laced with drugs to eat on the way which made her unconscious, the woman said. The baba stopped the car on a deserted road and raped her several times, she said adding the driver of the car made the video of the sexuaL assault on phone.
The woman accused the baba and the driver of threatening her of making the video viral in case she reported the incident. The woman further alleged that the accused talked to her on the phone several times and threatened to make the video viral.
The woman said that she had gone to worship in a temple in Laxmangarh 12 months ago where a boy named Rajesh introduced her to Baba Balaknath. Balaknath gave prasad her 'prasad' he said would do her good, the woman said.
Police have registered a case against the accused Baba along with others while further investigation is underway.
