Rajasthan Minister Kirodi Lal Meena Hints At Cabinet Reshuffle

Dausa: A grand oath ceremony for the newly elected president of the Lalsot Traders’ Federation, Deepak Choudhary, was held on Monday evening at the Old Grain Market here in Rajasthan where state Minister Kirori Lal Meena hinted at a possible cabinet reshuffle in the state.
Addressing the gathering, Meena remarked, “Our senior leaders have always said, ‘If divided, we fall.’ The traders’ federation now has a leader with a clean image who will fearlessly voice their concerns and ensure their resolution.” He further urged traders to stay united for the town’s development and safety, repeating, “Together we’re safe; divided we fall.”
Meena also expressed his support for MLA Ramvilas Meena, “I wish my responsibilities as a minister would transfer to Ramvilas. His path to becoming a minister will be clearer if I step back.” Drawing a parallel, he said, “Like actress Mamta Kulkarni embraced renunciation at the Kumbh Mela, I might too.”
The event saw participation from MLA Ramvilas Meena, Lalsot Municipal Chairperson Pinky Chaturvedi, and industry representatives, including National Industry Traders’ Federation President Babulal Gupta.
Political Context
Meena had earlier resigned from his cabinet post following a failed prediction of victory for seven Lok Sabha seats, including Dausa. While his resignation is yet to be accepted, his distancing from the party since his brother’s by-election loss has been noted. Speculation is rife that MLA Ramvilas Meena, a close ally, could find a place in the cabinet during the reshuffle.
Meena also criticised political leaders allegedly spreading communal disharmony and took a dig at Gangapur City MLA Ramkesh Meena for his controversial remarks about Hindu rituals.
The ceremony underscored the growing unity among Lalsot’s traders and hinted at potential political developments in the state.
