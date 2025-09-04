National Teachers' Award 2025: Rajasthan’s Neelam Yadav To Receive Award For Leadership In Girl Child Education

Jaipur: Neelam Yadav, principal of Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Tapukada in Rajasthan’s Khairthal-Tijara district, has been selected for the prestigious National Teacher Award 2025. She will be felicitated in New Delhi on Teachers’ Day, September 5, for her exemplary contribution to girl child education, strengthening school infrastructure, and boosting enrolment in government schools.

Under the award, Yadav will receive a silver medal, a citation, and a cash prize of Rs 50,000. Speaking about this achievement, she recalled beginning her career as a senior teacher in 1993, later serving as a lecturer from 2004 to 2015, and finally taking charge as principal in 2015. “The overall development of students has always been my priority,” she said, adding that she has even taken classes herself to bridge staff shortages in the school.

“It is a proud moment not just for me but for the entire school and community. I will continue to strive for the education and empowerment of girls,” she said ahead of the award ceremony where the President will confer the honour.

Neelam Yadav has been widely recognized for her governance and leadership in education. She spearheaded the establishment of a digital lab and smart lab in collaboration with Honda’s CSR initiative, improved infrastructure, and significantly increased enrolment. Today, her school is among the few government girls’ schools in the state with more than 1,300 enrolled students.

Her students have also excelled outside the classroom -- some have participated in Independence Day celebrations in New Delhi, while a student’s artwork was featured at the Canada Art Gallery. Recently, Yadav was honoured at the district level as a motivator and continues to be a strong advocate for girl child education.

