Rajasthan: Navy Jawan Who Drowned During Training Cremated With Military Honours In Native Village

Churu (Rajasthan): Body of 28-year-old Navy jawan, Vijay Kumar Dhinwal, who died after his boat capsized in a river during Navy training in Maharashtra, was brought to his native village in Rajasthan's Churu district on Monday. He was cremated with military honours.
The mortal remains were brought at Dhani Asha village of Taranagar tehsil of the district and a 'Tiranga Yatra' was also organised on the occasion. A huge crowd of people had gathered in the village to have a last glimpse of the soldier. His 15-month-old son lit the funeral pyre of his father.
District Sainik Welfare Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Dilip Singh said that Vijay Kumar Dhinwal, a jawan of the Indian Navy, was undergoing commando training in Maharashtra's Belgaum district. On the morning of September 7, his boat sank in the river during the training and he was drowned, he said.
His body was flown to Delhi on Sunday by a special plane and then brought to Taranagar by road on Monday. At the village, people offered him the last farewell by taking out a 'Tiranga Yatra'.
The jawan was cremated with military honours in Dhani Asha village in the presence of hundreds of people, including public representatives, police officers and administrative officers.
Shishpal Dhinwal, a resident of Dhani Asha village said that Vijay Kumar was cremated by his toddler son Lakshit. "Vijay Kumar was selected in the Indian Navy in 2015. He was married to Kiran, a resident of Gajusar village of Sardarshahar tehsil on March 5, 2022 and his son is 15 months old. His wife has a BEd degree. Vijay is the eldest of his two brothers and his younger sibling is an IIT pass-out.
Read more
Two CRPF Jawans Killed In Lightning Strike In Chhattisgarh's Dantewada