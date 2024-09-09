ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Navy Jawan Who Drowned During Training Cremated With Military Honours In Native Village

Churu (Rajasthan): Body of 28-year-old Navy jawan, Vijay Kumar Dhinwal, who died after his boat capsized in a river during Navy training in Maharashtra, was brought to his native village in Rajasthan's Churu district on Monday. He was cremated with military honours.

The mortal remains were brought at Dhani Asha village of Taranagar tehsil of the district and a 'Tiranga Yatra' was also organised on the occasion. A huge crowd of people had gathered in the village to have a last glimpse of the soldier. His 15-month-old son lit the funeral pyre of his father.

District Sainik Welfare Officer, Lieutenant Colonel Dilip Singh said that Vijay Kumar Dhinwal, a jawan of the Indian Navy, was undergoing commando training in Maharashtra's Belgaum district. On the morning of September 7, his boat sank in the river during the training and he was drowned, he said.

His body was flown to Delhi on Sunday by a special plane and then brought to Taranagar by road on Monday. At the village, people offered him the last farewell by taking out a 'Tiranga Yatra'.