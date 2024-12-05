ETV Bharat / state

Murder Accused Dies Due To Suspected Suicide In Police Custody In Rajasthan

Arrested in a four-month-old case, the murder accused allegedly died by suicide inside police custody in Sri Gangangar. Police initiated an investigation into the incident.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 45 minutes ago

Sri Ganganagar: A murder accused allegedly died by suicide inside Suratgarh City Police Station here in Rajasthan early Thursday morning. The incident has sent shockwaves through the district's administrative and law enforcement circles.

The incident, according to police sources, occurred nearly at 4 am, barely a day after the deceased was arrested in connection with a four-month-old murder case. Police discovered him unresponsive in his cell and immediately rushed him to the government hospital's trauma centre, where doctors declared him brought dead.

SP Gaurav Yadav confirmed Kuladiya’s death and stated that the body has been moved to the hospital morgue for post-mortem examination. The exact cause of the suicide remains unknown. District Collector Dr. Manju and Additional SP Raghubir Sharma, along with other senior officials, rushed to the scene to assess the situation. Judicial Magistrate Devendra Meena also visited the station, inspected the site and recorded statements from the deceased youth’s family members.

While officials have refrained from commenting on the possible reasons behind the incident, Additional SP Sharma assured that a thorough investigation is underway and further details will be disclosed after its completion.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.

