Rajasthan MP Prescribes 'Uttar Pradesh-Style Encounter Or Fake Encounter' To Control Gang Wars, Crime
RLP leader and Nagaur MP, Hanuman Beniwal, said terrorism and crime have ended in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, and the same should happen in Rajasthan.
Published : October 9, 2025 at 5:57 PM IST
Jodhpur: RLP leader and Nagaur MP, Hanuman Beniwal, launched a sharp criticism of the Rajasthan government over the recent murder of businessman Ramesh Rulania in Kuchaman, calling attention to the deteriorating law and order situation across the state.
Beniwal, speaking to the media at Jodhpur airport before departing for Delhi, stated that crime rates in Rajasthan have skyrocketed, with gang warfare and extortion on the rise.
According to him, the law and order situation in Rajasthan is worse than ever. Encounters have been successful in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, and the same approach should be adopted in Rajasthan, he said.
Beniwal stressed the need for decisive action, advocating for 'encounters' or even 'fake encounters' if necessary to tackle the growing criminal menace in the state.
The politician said there should be a security mechanism under which criminals must feel scared of the law; otherwise, the state will descend into further chaos. "Terrorism and crime have ended in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, and the same should happen in Rajasthan. Our Rajasthan is no longer peaceful. Caste conflicts and gang wars have increased under the Congress and the BJP rule. Law and order in the state are on the brink of collapse. I want structures owned by criminals to be destroyed," he added.
The MP also called for collaboration with the central government and Interpol to dismantle criminal networks operating in the state. He mentioned that businessmen like Rulania, who had previously received extortion threats, are now living in constant fear. Beniwal warned that unless the government takes action to break the backbone of these gangs, Rajasthan's law and order will collapse entirely.
Beniwal also stressed that if the state fails to act, it will lose control over its security, leaving its citizens vulnerable to increasingly brazen acts of violence.
