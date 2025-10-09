ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan MP Prescribes 'Uttar Pradesh-Style Encounter Or Fake Encounter' To Control Gang Wars, Crime

Jodhpur: RLP leader and Nagaur MP, Hanuman Beniwal, launched a sharp criticism of the Rajasthan government over the recent murder of businessman Ramesh Rulania in Kuchaman, calling attention to the deteriorating law and order situation across the state.

Beniwal, speaking to the media at Jodhpur airport before departing for Delhi, stated that crime rates in Rajasthan have skyrocketed, with gang warfare and extortion on the rise.

According to him, the law and order situation in Rajasthan is worse than ever. Encounters have been successful in Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, and the same approach should be adopted in Rajasthan, he said.

Beniwal stressed the need for decisive action, advocating for 'encounters' or even 'fake encounters' if necessary to tackle the growing criminal menace in the state.