Rajasthan: Mother And Family Members Behind Double Murder In Karauli

According to police, the couple's mother, Lalita, maternal uncle, Rambaran, and the uncle's servant, Chaman Khan, were behind the murder.

Rajasthan: Mother And Family Members Behind the Double Murder In Karauli
Three persons accused of murder with police. (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Karauli: A shocking double murder case was cracked within 24 hours in Karauli, Rajasthan. Vikas and Diksha, a married couple from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, were found shot dead in their car near Bhojpur village on Wednesday.

The investigation, led by Superintendent of Police Brijesh Jyoti Upadhyay, revealed a surprising twist. The couple's mother, Lalita, maternal uncle, Rambaran, and the uncle's servant, Chaman Khan, were behind the murder.

According to police, Vikas was having an affair with another woman, while Diksha was involved with a man from their village. The family conspired to kill them to avoid social ostracism.

Rambaran bought a car and pistol for the crime. The trio planned to stage an accident or drown the couple but failed. They eventually killed the couple near Bhojpur village after returning from the Kaila Devi temple.

The police formed multiple teams, including Cyber Cell and DST teams, to investigate. The accused have confessed, and further investigation is underway.

The incident seems to have happened on Tuesday late at night. Locals spotted the bodies on Wednesday morning and informed the police. Upon reaching the spot, the police found Deeksha's body in the rear seat of the vehicle while Vikas's body was found in the front seat.

The swift resolution of the case highlights Karauli Police's effective law enforcement.

