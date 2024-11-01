ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Mother And Family Members Behind Double Murder In Karauli

Karauli: A shocking double murder case was cracked within 24 hours in Karauli, Rajasthan. Vikas and Diksha, a married couple from Agra, Uttar Pradesh, were found shot dead in their car near Bhojpur village on Wednesday.

The investigation, led by Superintendent of Police Brijesh Jyoti Upadhyay, revealed a surprising twist. The couple's mother, Lalita, maternal uncle, Rambaran, and the uncle's servant, Chaman Khan, were behind the murder.

According to police, Vikas was having an affair with another woman, while Diksha was involved with a man from their village. The family conspired to kill them to avoid social ostracism.

Rambaran bought a car and pistol for the crime. The trio planned to stage an accident or drown the couple but failed. They eventually killed the couple near Bhojpur village after returning from the Kaila Devi temple.