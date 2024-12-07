ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Missing 2-Year-Old Boy Found Dead In Drain Near House In Pali

Jaipur: A two-year-old boy who had gone missing three days ago was found dead near his home in Rajasthan's Pali district, police said on Friday.

According to police, Manan went missing on Tuesday afternoon from in front of his house in the Anand Nagar area.

The locals told the police about a child's body found in a drain on Friday evening. Upon receiving information, police immediately rushed to the spot and recovered the body, they said.