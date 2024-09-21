Rajasthan: Minor Girl Held Hostage, Raped Frequently By Neighbour In Churu

Churu (Rajasthan): A disturbing case of rape has surfaced in Sardarshahar, Churu district in Rajasthan where a minor girl, was allegedly held hostage and repeatedly raped by her neighbour, who had been manipulating her since she was 16 years old. The victim's father filed a complaint, prompting Sardarshahar police to register a case and initiate an investigation.

According to the complaint filed by the victim's father, the accused would frequently visit the family's rural residence, taking advantage of the girl's isolation. The perpetrator exploited the victim's vulnerability, establishing a false romantic relationship to gain her trust.

The girl went missing on September 3 as she did not return after college. Her father filed a missing persons report. The accused allegedly forced the victim to sign documents, stole valuables, and took her to Gujarat, where he raped her after intoxicating her. After being located, the victim revealed the disturbing truth that the accused had been raping her since 2021, capturing intimate photos and videos, and using them to blackmail her into silence. The perpetrator threatened to leak obscene photos and videos if she spoke out.

The survivor's statement has led to a formal complaint. The authorities have confirmed that they are investigating the allegations.