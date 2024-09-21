ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Minor Girl Held Hostage, Raped Frequently By Neighbour In Churu

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 41 minutes ago

According to the complaint filed by the victim's father, the accused would frequently visit the family's rural residence, taking advantage of the girl's isolation. The perpetrator exploited the victim's vulnerability, establishing a false romantic relationship to gain her trust.

Rajasthan: Minor Girl Held Hostage, Raped Frequently By Neighbour In Churu
Representative Image (ETV Bharat)

Churu (Rajasthan): A disturbing case of rape has surfaced in Sardarshahar, Churu district in Rajasthan where a minor girl, was allegedly held hostage and repeatedly raped by her neighbour, who had been manipulating her since she was 16 years old. The victim's father filed a complaint, prompting Sardarshahar police to register a case and initiate an investigation.

According to the complaint filed by the victim's father, the accused would frequently visit the family's rural residence, taking advantage of the girl's isolation. The perpetrator exploited the victim's vulnerability, establishing a false romantic relationship to gain her trust.

The girl went missing on September 3 as she did not return after college. Her father filed a missing persons report. The accused allegedly forced the victim to sign documents, stole valuables, and took her to Gujarat, where he raped her after intoxicating her. After being located, the victim revealed the disturbing truth that the accused had been raping her since 2021, capturing intimate photos and videos, and using them to blackmail her into silence. The perpetrator threatened to leak obscene photos and videos if she spoke out.

The survivor's statement has led to a formal complaint. The authorities have confirmed that they are investigating the allegations.

Churu (Rajasthan): A disturbing case of rape has surfaced in Sardarshahar, Churu district in Rajasthan where a minor girl, was allegedly held hostage and repeatedly raped by her neighbour, who had been manipulating her since she was 16 years old. The victim's father filed a complaint, prompting Sardarshahar police to register a case and initiate an investigation.

According to the complaint filed by the victim's father, the accused would frequently visit the family's rural residence, taking advantage of the girl's isolation. The perpetrator exploited the victim's vulnerability, establishing a false romantic relationship to gain her trust.

The girl went missing on September 3 as she did not return after college. Her father filed a missing persons report. The accused allegedly forced the victim to sign documents, stole valuables, and took her to Gujarat, where he raped her after intoxicating her. After being located, the victim revealed the disturbing truth that the accused had been raping her since 2021, capturing intimate photos and videos, and using them to blackmail her into silence. The perpetrator threatened to leak obscene photos and videos if she spoke out.

The survivor's statement has led to a formal complaint. The authorities have confirmed that they are investigating the allegations.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

RAPE BY TAKING HOSTAGESARDARSHAHAR RAPE CASEGIRL RAPED IN GUJARATSARDARSHAHAR POLICERAJASTHAN RAPE

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Candela’s Electric Hydrofoil Boats Set New Record With International Voyage, Aim Zero-Emission Sea Travel

Comment | Himachal Scrapping Pension Of Disqualified MLAs A Good Start

Top 5 Fragrances To Cheer Up Your Mood And Reduce Anxiety

Tamil Nadu : Theni Village Welcomes Chinese Bride In Traditional Tamil Wedding

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.