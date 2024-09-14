ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Boy Accused Of Tampering Sound System, Assaulted, Made To Dance Naked In Kota Fair; 5 Held

Kota (Rajasthan): A shocking video has surfaced on social media where a group of drunk men is seen forcing a minor boy to dance naked. Based on a complaint filed by his family, five persons have been arrested in this connection.

The incident took place on the night of September 10 near the Ganesh pandal of Shaheed Subhash Chandra Sharma (GAD) Circle. In the complaint, the boy's family alleged that their son was accused of tampering with the fair's sound system and assaulted before being making him dance. Also, the accused forced him to smoke and consume alcohol, the family alleged.

In the viral video, a young naked boy is seen surrounded by some men, who ask him to dance. The boy takes a few dancing steps amid loud jeers of the drunken men.

Deputy Superintendent of Police-IV Manish Sharma is investigating the case. The accused have been identified as Kshitij Kasana alias Bittu Gurjar, Yayati Upadhyay alias Gungun, Ashish Upadhyay alias Nikki, Gaurav Saini and Sandeep Singh. They will be produced in court today, police said.

"Family members of the 12-year-old boy lodged a complaint following which, a case was registered under various sections of the POCSO, SC-ST and Juvenile Justice Acts on Friday night. Five accused have been nabbed," Ajit Bagdolia, RK Puram police station officer said.

It has been learnt that the minor, a resident of Mahavir Nagar police station area, had come to the fair and had tampered with the DJ sound system. Angered by this, some drunk men who were in-charge of the sound system, beat him up and then made him dance. The family also alleged that he was forced to smoke and drink alcohol.