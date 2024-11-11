ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore Slams Congress, Accuses Party Of Divisive Politics

Jaipur: Rajasthan Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Monday launched a scathing attack on Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge for his remarks on BJP's policies in Maharashtra. Rathore criticised the Congress party, alleging that its "divide and rule" strategy has persisted since the departure of the British.

He claimed, "Despite being the chief of Congress, Kharge is seen carrying chair as the party remains dominated by one family for the last 60 years."

Kharge had earlier said, "BJP needs to decide whose slogans they want to follow- (Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath) Yogiji’s or (Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji’s. The party engages in provocative speeches, spreads lies, and distracts the public from real issues."

Kharge's statement came after Yogi Adityanath gave the slogan “batenge to katenge” (will be slaughtered if divided) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message of 'ek hai toh safe hai' (We are safe if we are united).