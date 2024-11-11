ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore Slams Congress, Accuses Party Of Divisive Politics

Rajasthan Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore slammed Mallikarjun Kharge over his remark 'BJP needs to decide whose slogans they want to follow- Yogiji’s or Modiji’s.'

Rajasthan Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore Slams Congress, Accuses Party Of Divisive Politics
Rajasthan Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore talking to reporters (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 2 hours ago

Jaipur: Rajasthan Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore on Monday launched a scathing attack on Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge for his remarks on BJP's policies in Maharashtra. Rathore criticised the Congress party, alleging that its "divide and rule" strategy has persisted since the departure of the British.

He claimed, "Despite being the chief of Congress, Kharge is seen carrying chair as the party remains dominated by one family for the last 60 years."

Kharge had earlier said, "BJP needs to decide whose slogans they want to follow- (Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath) Yogiji’s or (Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji’s. The party engages in provocative speeches, spreads lies, and distracts the public from real issues."

Kharge's statement came after Yogi Adityanath gave the slogan “batenge to katenge” (will be slaughtered if divided) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s message of 'ek hai toh safe hai' (We are safe if we are united).

In his counterattack, Rathore emphasised that the people of India have now decided to keep the reins of the country in their own hands. He attributed Prime Minister Modi's continued popularity and blessings over the past 11 years to the government’s inclusive approach.

“No matter the class or region we belong to, we are all one. The country is advancing with the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat.' Global nations are now eager to engage with India,” said Rathore.

Rathore further accused Congress leaders of damaging India's image on international platforms. He stated, "Whenever Congress leaders go abroad, they speak against India, aiming only to create division."

