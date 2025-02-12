Rajasthan Minister Kirodi Lal Meena Replies To BJP's Show Cause Notice Over His Phone Tapping Allegation

Jaipur: Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Kirordi Lal Meena on Wednesday said he has replied to the show cause notice issued by the BJP's state unit president Madan Rathore in regard to his allegation of his phone being tapped.

He said he would not elaborate on the contents of his letter as it would amount to indiscipline but added that he has accepted his mistake. Meena, who had come to attend a programme in Jaipur, told media persons, "If discipline is flouted then party president has the right to take action. I have responded about my mistake in the letter," he said.

He said, "I have always worked for the party and is a disciplined soldier. This is why I was given a ticket and became an MLA and a minister."

On speculations of Meena's displeasure against the party, he clarified that he is not at all offended but is unable to attend the Assembly session due to his illness. He said that once he recovers he will attend Assembly sessions.

When asked about his opinion on the show cause notice, Meena said, "I will not tell what I have written in my letter. I have no resentment. If there was any resentment, I would not smile. If discipline is flouted then it is the right of the state president to seek response. If he is not satisfied with my answer, he can take action".

On Monday, Rathore had sent a show cause notice to Meena citing indiscipline, saying his statement on phone tapping had tarnished the government's image. Meena was asked to reply within three days. Meena had alleged that his telephone conversations were been tapped at a public event at Amagarh temple near Jaipur last week.

Meena's statement triggered a political row with Congress slamming the BJP-government in the Assembly. BJP national president JP Nadda had discussed the issue with Rathore after which, a notice was sent to him.