Rajasthan Minister Kirodi Lal Meena Reiterates Resignation Amidst Controversy

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 minutes ago

Meena clarified that he attended the meeting as an MLA, not as a minister, and requested Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma to accept his resignation.

Rajasthan Minister Kirodi Lal Meena Reiterates Resignation Amidst Controversy
Kirodi Lal Meena - File Image (IANS)

Jaipur: Rajasthan Cabinet Minister Kirodi Lal Meena reaffirmed his decision to resign from the Bhajan Lal government, despite attending a cabinet meeting on Sunday. This move comes after his initial resignation on moral grounds following the election defeat.

Meena clarified that he attended the meeting as an MLA, not as a minister, and requested Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma to accept his resignation. He emphasised that he's not working as a minister and won't sign government files.

However, BJP State President Madan Rathore contradicted Meena's stance, stating that he remains a minister and continues to work in the department.

Meena also reignited the controversy surrounding the SI recruitment exam, advocating for its cancellation due to evidence of paper leaks. He expressed concerns about the future of youth and urged the government to investigate impartially. "The investigation agency has got enough evidence of how the paper was leaked, so keeping in mind the future of the youth, this recruitment should be cancelled", he said

Additionally, Meena raised allegations of corruption in the RPSC's RAS recruitment, citing the RAS topper's lack of knowledge about Tejaji's birthplace. He has submitted a complaint with evidence to the Chief Minister.

Meena's resignation and subsequent statements have created uncertainty within the government. As the situation unfolds, it remains to be seen how the Bhajan Lal government will address these issues.

CABINET MINISTER KIRODI LAL MEENAKIRODI LAL MEENA RESIGNATIONKIRODI LAL MEENA

