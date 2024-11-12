Rajasthan Minister Climbs Water Tank; Persuades Youth To Call Off Protest

Jaipur: Rajasthan Minister Kirodi Lal Meena climbed a water tank here to meet two youths, who were protesting for scrapping of the Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment.

Meena, who rushed to the city, successfully persuaded the youth to call off their over 50-hour protest. The youth had climbed the water tank in Himmatnagar here seeking to scrap the SI recruitment.

Rajasthan Minister Kirodi Lal Meena speaking to reporters in Jaipur (ETV Bharat)

It is understood that the two youths could not get selected as SI. Meena said once the voting for the Rajasthan Assembly by-election is over on November 13, the next day, on November 14, he would meet Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma and urge him to scrap the SI recruitment.

The protesting youth said Meena assured to take them to Bhajanlal Sharma. The three climbed down from the water tank with the help of the Air Hydraulic Ladder Platform.

The youth were taken to a local hospital, where they underwent a medical examination, officials said.

Vikas Bidhuri, who climbed the water tank, had said "We are protesting for legitimate demands. We are unemployed. Now, jobs are not being awarded or given on the basis of ability and that makes us angry."

"At the same time, it is a sad situation and only our parents know our pain. They teach and educate us by working tirelessly in the farms and then they come to know that the paper has been leaked and it was leaked 30 days ago," Bidhuri had said.