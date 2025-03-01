Rajasthan Medical Council Acting Registrar Found Treating Patients At Medical College And Hospital Sans Registration

Jaipur: In yet another incident that has brought to fore lapses in Rajasthan's health administration, it has been found that the acting registrar of Rajasthan Medical Council (RMC) Dr Girdhar Goyal had been posted at Sawai Mansingh Medical College and Hospital in Jaipur for seven years without registering with RMC.

Former President of Rajasthan Medical Council Dr KK Sharma said any allopathic doctor, who has done MBBS, post graduation or has a super specialization degree, is required get registered with Rajasthan Medical Council. The doctor is also supposed to renew the registration failing which his qualification stands null and void. Dr Goyal's registration with RMC had expired on April 27,2016. He got it renewed in February this year by paying a fine of Rs 1,000 and the registration is valid till 2026. However, what's intriguing is that he went on serving at the medical college and hospital without registering with the RMC. Interestingly, Dr Goyal's job at RMC involves checking the veracity of documents and licences of doctors.

Meanwhile, the Raj Bhawan has asked the state's Medical Education Department to seek a reply from acting Vice Chancellor of Rajasthan University of Health Sciences Dr Dhananjay Agarwal over sending names for forming a selection committee for appointment of a permanent Vice Chancellor. Dr Agarwal was issued a notice but the Raj Bhawan and asked to reply with seven days but he did not respond. The Raj Bhawan has now sought the intervention of the Medical Education Department in the matter.