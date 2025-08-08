Rajasthan Medical Colleges Hike MBBS Tuition Fees, From Rs 4.6 Lakh In Government To Rs 1.65 Crore In Private Institutions

Kota: Medical and dental colleges across Rajasthan have hiked the fees for the degree courses by five per cent, according to the State Medical & Dental Counselling Board. The revised figures, available on the board’s website, apply to all categories, including state quota, management, and NRI seats.
The increase follows the rule of an annual 5% hike, according to education expert Dev Sharma. He said the MBBS studies can now be completed on a government seat for Rs 4.60 lakh (state quota) to Rs 45 lakh for a management seat. “For NRI seats, the cost ranges from Rs 1.45 crore to Rs 1.60 crore,” Sharma said.
Similarly, in private medical colleges, state quota MBBS fees range from Rs 90 lakh to Rs 1.50 crore, while management seats cost between Rs 1.23 crore and Rs 1.65 crore. “These figures exclude hostel and electricity charges, which vary by institution and have also risen by 5%,” Sharma said.
Government hostel rates remain far lower
According to the official documents, additional charges like water and electricity bill goes up to Rs 13,673 annually, with room rents set at Rs 39,083 for single occupancy, Rs 31,339 for double occupancy, and Rs 25,410 for triple occupancy.
The college authorities have also increased the NRI tuition fees in Kota, Ajmer, Udaipur, and Jaipur, from USD 36,465 last year to USD 38,288 in older government colleges.
Twenty-three RajMES (Rajasthan Medical Education Society)-run government colleges, including those in Sikar, Chittorgarh, and Sriganganagar, kept the NRI fees unchanged so far al although an increase is possible.
At RajMES colleges, the government seat fee is Rs 1,25,246 this year and will be Rs 96,029 annually from next year, totalling Rs 4.61 lakh for the course.
Management seats cost Rs 10,12,097 now and Rs 9,82,880 annually from next year, totalling Rs 44.52 lakh.
On the other hand, NRI seats cost Rs 32,54,798 at admission and Rs 32,25,581 annually thereafter, totalling about Rs 1.45 crore.
In the state’s six oldest government colleges in Jaipur, Jodhpur, Bikaner, Ajmer, Kota, and Udaipur, the annual MBBS fee is Rs 1,25,300 this year, dropping to Rs 96,100 from next year.
ESIC Alwar charges Rs 1.10 lakh annually, totalling Rs 4.77 lakh for the course.
The highest NRI fee is in Jhalawar Medical College, at Rs 35,74,708 this year and Rs 35,45,491 from next year, making the total course cost nearly Rs 1.60 crore.
Read More